LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men's basketball fans wanted Kenny Payne to upgrade the talent on Cardinals' roster and stuff it with guys whose first move after college would be directly to the pros.
But not as directly as Trentyn Flowers did it to the Cardinals on Monday.
Hold all calls. Flowers announced he would not be fulfilling his commitment to play for UofL next season because he signed a contract to play professionally in Australia.
That's correct. Flowers is not only skipping his senior year of high school. He's also skipping college basketball. Do not pass go. Simply collect your (reportedly) seven-figure deal.
First reaction: The Cards take a hit in the public relations world, and when you're trying to bounce back from a 4-28 season, those are hits you need to avoid.
Second reaction: Several sources who watched the Cards practice this summer said Payne has recruited enough talent for Louisville to deliver a winning season without Flowers.
Two knowledgeable observers said there were many days when Flowers was no better than the team's fourth-best player.
"Tre White has consistently been the best," said one source. "Then Skyy Clark. Then Mike James."
A former UofL player who worked out at the practice facility this summer ranked them in this order: Clark, White, James and then Flowers.
Flowers, his family and the personnel folks in Australia believe otherwise. Flowers will join Alex Sarr, Bobi Klintman, AJ Johnson and others who chose to take their path to the NBA outside of the college game we love so much.
Flowers is far from the first. He's just the one with the worst sense of timing, not that anybody factors any quality that old-fashioned into decisions in August 2023.
The difference is that Flowers committed to playing at Louisville and practiced with his alleged teammates this summer. His family moved to Louisville. There was talk that his younger brother would play for Ballard High School this winter.
Not now.
Not in the current world. The transfer portal, NIL opportunities (which Flowers had here) and the chance to play professionally at 18 years old have turned the game into an upside down most pit. Have jump shot, will travel.
Flowers has every right to chase his dream in the most direct way available. It's the American Way. File this move into Capitalism 101 textbooks. Nobody is ever going to do it the way Darrell Griffith or Pervis Ellison once did it for the Cardinals.
Louisville fans have every right to howl that Flowers will not be here to deliver the way he once promised he would deliver. Expecting one season from a recruit does not seem like an unreasonable request.
But it's difficult for Cards' fans to scream too loudly considering one of their top incoming freshman (Dennis Evans) walked out on his commitment to Minnesota and that Louisville added three guys from the transfer portal.
They come and they go — everywhere, every day. Get used to it, folks.
Payne and his staff must consider it confirmation they have been recruiting the right players and they still have the talent to win in 2023-24. They have 30 extra minutes to keep the available players happy.
A former head coach who watched multiple Louisville workouts this summer disagreed with the earlier assessments that Flowers was not the Cards' best player but said that he believed Payne had added enough talent to win this winter.
"The other guys (White, Clark, James) are older and more mature players than Flowers," the coach said. "But Flowers had that special talent to separate himself from those guys.
"He had more of an upside. For his size (6 feet, 8 inches tall), he has the ability to play out on the perimeter or to post people up. He could do some things the rest of them can't do.
"But Kenny still has plenty of players."
Yes, he does.
White is two years older than Flowers and played like one of the five best freshmen in the Pac-12 for USC last winter. White is my pick to be Louisville's best player.
Clark is also two years older but played only a partial season at Illinois before going into the portal. I'd rank Clark the most essential player on Payne's team, considering he will take over at point guard on a team that ranked 352nd in the nation in turnover percentage last season, throwing the ball away on 22.3% of its possessions.
One practice observer said the most overlooked Cardinal has been Curtis Williams, a 6-6 freshman wing from suburban Detroit. "Williams competes every day and he can make shots," the source said.
Kaleb Glenn, the former player at Male High SChool, had plenty of good summer moments. So did Evans, an elite shot blocker. Emmanuel Okorafor is trending in the right direction. Mike James has learned from his struggles and emerged as a team leader.
Now the challenge falls to Payne and his staff to turn this unexpected departure into productive playing time for the guys who want to be here.
