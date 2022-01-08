LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Tom Crean joined the 400-win club in college basketball last month. If you ranked his signature wins at Marquette, Indiana and now Georgia, the list starts with the work he’s done against Kentucky.
There was the win against top-seeded Wildcats that put Marquette and Dwyane Wade in the 2003 Final Four.
There was the December 2011 victory over Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in Assembly Hall that motivated John Calipari to kill the UK-IU series.
There was the buzzer-beating stunner last season in Athens, Georgia. In 12 games against UK, Crean had five wins, including one against Tubby Smith, one against Billy Gillispie and three against Calipari.
Asking Crean to deliver another shocker with a 5-9 Georgia team lugging a 3-game losing streak seemed like "Mission Impossible."
But Georgia gave it a legitimate shot — for at least 20 minutes.
The Bulldogs led by a point entering the final minute of the first half before Kentucky asserted its dominance for a 92-77 victory Saturday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The Wildcats hung 52 points on Georgia in the second half while improving to (12-3, 2-1) in the Southeastern Conference.
UK coach John Calipari credited guard Sahvir Wheeler for part of the second-half turnaround -- even though Wheeler missed the game with an injury. At halftime Wheeler told his teammates their defense was lacking.
Georgia shot 52%, including 4 of 9 shots from distance.
Calipari said that Wheeler told his teammates, "Our game is pressure defense. We've got to get into their legs."
Like most teams that have played Kentucky season, Georgia had no answers for UK forward Oscar Tshiebwe. He punished the Bulldogs with another one of his juicy double-doubles — 29 points and 17 rebounds. Four of Tshiebwe’s 13 field goals came on jump shots. He also showed a solid left-handed hook shot, too.
It was a bit of a bounce-back game for Tshiebwe, who had 8 points and 13 rebounds when the Wildcats lost at LSU Tuesday.
"He got smothered a little bit at LSU," Calipari said. The coach also wondered if Tshiebwe got away from his strengths, overpowering defenders on the block. Perhaps he was thinking about the NCAA Tournament and beyond.
"Don't worry about two months from now," Calipari said. "That will screw you up ... just do what you've been doing. Stay in the moment."
Entrusted to run the team at point guard, freshman TyTy Washington also had a terrific game. Credit Washington with 17 points and 17 assists. The final assist, which led to a dunk by Tshiebwe, pushed him one assist past John Wall’s school record.
Washington said the only time he had delivered 17 assists in a game was playing NBA2K. This was no video game. With several minutes to play, Washington said his teammates told him that he needed two assists to take the record. He got them, first feeding Keion Brooks, then Tshiebwe.
"My true talent has been a natural play maker," Washington said.
Washington said that after the game Wheeler called Washington "PG1," as in the Number 1 point guard. He said Wheeler told him, "I don't need to come back. You've got it under control."
"TyTy was throwing the ball ahead," Calipari said. "That broke the defense down ... he's a point guard who can shoot."
The Wildcats had two other guys in double figures — Davion Mintz made 5-of-7 shots from distance while scoring 19 points and Keion Brooks contributed 14 points.
The 19 points were a season high for Mintz. Before Tuesday, Mintz had 10 three-point field goals this season. He's made 8 of 15 in the last two games.
"It felt amazing," Mintz said. "(The extra work) had to pay off. I've been working my tail off. It can't rain forever. The sun's got to come out ... the people that matter don't care how much I miss. They just want me to keep shooting."
Yes, the Wildcats were without Wheeler, who sat because of the neck injury he suffered at Louisiana State last Tuesday.
Wheeler is a terrific player, one of the top playmakers in America. But that didn’t explain struggling against Georgia, which entered the game ranked No. 213 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula. That was the worst ranking of any in the Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12, Atlantic Coast or Southeastern Conference.
What changed in the second half was that Kentucky played faster. They also defended with more vigor. The Wildcats also shot nearly 63% in the second half, earning 15 assists on 22 field goals.
Now, the Wildcats face the trickiest stretch of their season. Kentucky will play three of its next four on the road, starting with a trip to Vanderbilt Tuesday night. Vandy slipped to 9-5, 1-1, by losing at home to South Carolina Saturday.
Calipari said that if Wheeler practices on Monday that he will be available to play Tuesday.
After returning home to play Tennessee Saturday, Kentucky will then play road games with Texas A&M and Auburn, two of the three teams that remain unbeaten in SEC play.
