BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) — There is a reason Power 5 coaches change the subject when Rick Stansbury calls with the offer to play a home-and-home basketball series with Western Kentucky University.
Diddle Arena vibrates with as much energy as any venue in the game. Stansbury typically has talented players, guys who can attack the rim and hurt you from the 3-point line.
And Stansbury regularly tests his team with games against any Power 5 program willing to play him. The Hilltoppers don’t freeze when the national TV cameras and bigger name schools come to town. It drives them.
The University of Louisville discovered that Saturday afternoon in a 82-72 loss to WKU. The Cards slipped to 7-4 while WKU improved to 8-4 with its third consecutive victory.
An afternoon that began with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear thanking the crowd for their work helping Kentuckians recover and rebuild from the devastating turnovers, ended with the Hilltoppers dancing in celebration in front of their bench.
With the game switched to a national CBS slot Friday because COVID-19 issues shuffled the national schedule, the game was a wonderfully entertaining 2-hour snapshot that highlighted the passion of college basketball in Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers hurt the Cards with 9 three-point field goals in the first half and did not make another the rest of the game. WKU attacked the rim and the Hilltoppers’ aggressive paid off with a 20-point edge (25-5) at the free throw line.
Stansbury could not have scripted a better start for the Hilltoppers. Malik Williams, Louisville’s most complete inside player, was not with the Cardinals. He missed the game in COVID protocol.
Luke Frampton dropped a 3-pointer on the Cards. Jamarion Sharp, WKU’s 7 foot, 5 inch center, swatted a shot by Jae’Lyn Withers. Camron Justice dropped a three on the Cards. Noah Locke shot an air ball.
WKU stretched its lead from 6-0 to 20-7 to 28-16. Not all of the Hilltoppers’ baskets were three-pointers or dunks. It just felt that way every time Diddle Arena rocked with the powerful noise created by a sold-out crowd.
It was difficult to determine what Western fans enjoyed more — the 5 three-pointers that Justice made in the first half or the thundering two-hand slam that Sharp threw into the cylinder on a pass by Jarius Hamilton over two Louisville defenders.
WKU finished the first half 9 of 11 from distance (Justice made all five of his attempts) and built a 46-37 lead.
The Hilltoppers started the second half with consecutive baskets, but this time Louisville cranked up its defensive effort and rallied with 10 consecutive points to cut the WKU lead to 50-47.
Several possessions later Noah Locke made a 3-point shot that cut the WKU lead to 54-52. But Western scored the next 7 points and eventually pushed the lead to as many as 15.
Ball game.
The Cardinals have four days to regroup and refocus. They travel to Rupp Arena Wednesday for game against Kentucky that will tip at 6 p.m.
It won’t be any easier — or friendlier.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.