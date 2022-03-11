BOZICH | Woodson, 2 wins in Indy change the Indiana basketball vibe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) --- They booed the Indiana University men’s basketball team at the Big Ten Tournament a year ago.

Boooooooooooo.

Booed them for losing to Rutgers three times in one season. Booed them for missing the NCAA Tournament again. Booed them for leaving the Big Ten Tournament with an embarrassing whimper.

Boooooooooooo.

They booed the Hoosiers so loudly that it convinced IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson the only way the booing would stop would be for the school to find the $10 million needed to make a coaching change.

Boooooooooooo.

Over the last two days at Gainebridge Fieldhouse, Mike Woodson and his barbed-wire collection of players have given Indiana University $10 million worth of reasons to feel good about the program again.

It has direction. It has an edge. It has discipline. (Don’t forget that Woodson essentially sacrificed a win at Northwestern by benching five guys for breaking a team rule a month ago.) And it has credentials the IU basketball program has not had in years: a spot in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament for the first time since 2013 as well as a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

Rallying from from 17 points behind to beat Michigan on Thursday was the start. Rallying from three points behind top-seed Illinois for a 65-63 victory Friday afternoon was the all-clear to exhale.

Indiana will play in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

“Coach Woodson has said it all year,” IU center Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “This isn’t last year’s team.

“I think yesterday (against Michigan), finally getting over the hump, we’re a new team with a lot of new pieces.”

“Coach Woodson got us to believe,” IU point guard Xavier Johnson said. “Everybody believes we can win.”

They have won back-to-back games in this tournament for the first time in 19 years. They will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years.

They have won 20 games. They have stopped the pattern of failing to make winning plays that cost this team winnable games against Syracuse, Wisconsin (twice), Ohio State, Rutgers and others. They flushed away much of the toxic negativity that has percolated around this program for weeks, months, years, decades.

“It’s been fun because it’s kind of been a rollercoaster ride watching these guys develop over the season so far,” Woodson said.

“But the thing that I like about our team is, man, we’re competitive. Even though we’ve lost a lot of close games, man, we’re competitive.”

Dolson believed in Woodson before the people who booed Archie Miller believed in Woodson. He believed in Woodson before the national media guys started writing that Dolson might have spent $10 million to make Indiana worse.

Why?

“He’s a really, really good person, and I think you have to start with that,” Dolson said. “People feel it. He’s authentic. He’s genuine.

“Kids feel it, so they buy in. They know he cares. He’s tough. He’s definitely a disciplinarian. But he definitely is a good person who is really authentic.”

They did it by doing things that it seemed like Indiana had not been doing since Woodson was an Indiana player, not the Indiana coach.

They defended like they were warned that every member of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee was watching. Typically, Illinois makes nearly 46% of its shots. Against IU, the Illini made 20 of 56 shots, less than 36%.

Woodson has developed Johnson into one of the most complete point guards in the Big Ten, a ferocious defender as well as a guy that Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said was dangerous in the pick and roll.

Johnson had 13 points with six assists and only a single turnover against the Illinois.

Rob Phinisee started at point guard for most of the last three years. Woodson has deftly convinced Phinisee of his value as a reserve at either guard position. Ditto for sophomore Trey Galloway. As usual, Galloway changed the vibe around Friday’s game with his relentless energy. His eight points were also critical.

“He’s found his way through this,” Underwood said. “You don’t just snap your fingers and say, 'We’re going to win.'”

Jackson-Davis played well enough to earn 800 words of praise. He was matched against Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, an all-American who has been Kryptonite for Jackson-Davis for three seasons.

This was about more than the 21 points that Jackson-Davis scored, the seven rebounds he grabbed or the three assists he distributed.

This was about when and how Jackson-Davis scored them. Of Indiana’s final 11 points, Jackson-Davis had nine.

Like every Big Ten team, Illinois dared Jackson-Davis to shoot the ball from more than 5 feet. Dare accepted. A 12-footer by Jackson-Davis put Indiana ahead, 58-57. He scored the next Indiana basket over Cockburn.

He made two free throws with 26.1 seconds to play to put Indiana ahead, 64-63. He made another free throw for the Hoosiers’ final point. Cockburn outscored him (23-21) but Cockburn did not outplay him.

Interesting things have happened to Jackson-Davis in the locker room in Indianapolis. On Thursday, Woodson barked at him after a dismal first-half showing against Michigan. Before the Illinois game, Woodson reminded Jackson-Davis that it was time for him to stand and deliver against Cockburn. After the Illinois game, there were hugs. One was from Woodson. Another was from Dolson, who said that he thanked Jackson-Davis for not leaving the transfer portal after last season and with trusting Dolson to hire a coach who would continue his development.

Dolson said that the commitment to IU by Jackson-Davis was so critical that he thanked him a second time.

“It’s big for us, honestly,” Jackson-Davis said. “But what (Xavier) told you guys yesterday, 'We didn’t pack for two days. We didn’t pack for three days.'

“We packed to win the Big Ten and that’s what Coach Woodson put a big emphasis on this year.

“I’m glad we got this W today to solidify our spot but at the same time, we want to play two games.”

Granted. The Hoosiers will play at least one more in this tournament and another in the NCAA Tournament. The boos have disappeared around the Indiana basketball program.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.