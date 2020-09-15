LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is not easy to get ready for a football season when you don't have any full-contact practices. But that is the case for Butler High School as it prepares for an opener Friday against Doss.
"The kids think they're ready to play a game," said head coach Gary Wheeler. "I don't know if we're ready yet."
"We haven't scrimmaged ourselves," Wheeler continued. "We haven't had any contact."
That changed last Friday when the Bears played their lone preseason scrimmage against Fern Creek.
Getting to hit people "definitely was fun," said senior offensive guard Jason Harlow. "As a team we missed that part a lot because we don't get to do it in practice. But it definitely felt good to do it in a scrimmage."
"It's been different," said senior wide receiver Jeff Caldwell.
Caldwell said the hardest part has been the social distancing.
It's nice to see teammates, especially after not seeing them in person during a virtual school day, but players still have to keep their distance, he said. Nonetheless, Caldwell said he feels blessed to be able to play his senior year.
Harlow said he's more excited than ever to get the season started.
The priorities are not quite the same for Wheeler heading into a season still filled with questions.
"My goal is to get the kids home safe to their parents," the coach said. "You can be 10-0 or you can go 0-10. The key is as long as the kids make it home safely to their parents and we get to see our kids tomorrow, that's the main thing."
