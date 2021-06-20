LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butler softball won its first state championship.
Kyndal Tinnell hit a grand slam in the sixth inning as Butler defeated Daviess County 13-2 in the KHSAA state title hosted in Lexington on Sunday.
After three scoreless innings, Sadie Werner singled home Butler's first run in the fourth inning.
Daviess County scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game, but Butler answered with a game-clinching rally in the following inning.
Butler plated a go-ahead run before Tinnell's grand slam that extended the lead to 7-2 in the sixth inning. Tinnell, who went 3 for 5 with six RBIs, was named the state tournament's Most Valuable Player.
In the circle, Maria Peguero limited Daviess County to four hits and two runs while striking out six in seven innings of work.
The Bearettes added six runs in the seventh inning to complete an impressive postseason run. After defeating Iroquois 16-0 in the 22nd District final, Butler cruised to its third straight Sixth Region title.
Butler defeated Bullitt East 8-0 in the regional final before topping McCracken County, Lafayette and Green County to reach the state championship game.
