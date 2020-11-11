LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hours before they were scheduled to play Oct. 26, the Christian Academy and Sacred Heart field hockey teams found out their state championship game was being postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test from a semifinal game two days earlier.
"The entire season we kept thinking that was going to happen," Sacred Heart head coach Eleanor Mitchell said of losing a game or games to the virus. "We were so relieved that we hadn't missed games."
"It was the last thing we were prepared for honestly," Christian Academy head coach Stephanie Seeley said. "We had prepared for a concussion. We had prepared for a knee injury, a missing center back. But we had not really had a contingency plan for that."
After both teams got over the shock of having the game postponed, they pivoted toward what they had to do next. A couple of days later, it was announced that the game would be played Thursday, Nov. 12.
And the teams have prepared since that time in very different ways.
Christian Academy has moved forward with regular practices. Sacred Heart, meanwhile, had to quarantine for 14 days because the positive coronavirus test was from its semifinal opponent. So the Valkyries practiced virtually up until the last four days.
"So we had a Zoom call that all 26 of us got on every night and they would talk to us (between) five to 10 minutes," Sacred Heart senior midfielder Olivia Mayer said. "Then, the captains would send out the workout we needed to do or the segments we needed to watch on film to anything else we needed to do."
"I think we did the best we could with the situation and hopefully we'll be ready to go," Mitchell added.
"We're taking what we have and we're going to use that to (our) benefit," CAL senior Claudia Thomas said. "And I do feel bad for Sacred Heart, they're not able to practice, but I think they're going to come out just as strong."
This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. CAL (16-1) beat Sacred Heart (15-4) twice, 3-1 on Sept. 15 and 2-1 in the Apple Cup final on Sept. 20. The Valkyries then won the Second Region title, 3-2, over the Centurians on Oct. 20.
The state championship starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Christian Academy.
