LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky head coach John Calipari said UK and Indiana have "agreed in principle" to a resumption of their basketball rivalry.
Speaking at SEC Media Day in Birmingham, Calipari did not offer any details on venues.
"It’ll start in 2025-26," Calipari told reporters. "But it’s at the administrative level now, so all of the details will be worked out."
The last meeting between the rivals was an Indiana victory in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. The last time they met during the regular season was in 2011, when a Christian Wattford buzzer-beater upset the No. 1-ranked Wildcats.
Kentucky leads the overall series, 32-25.
