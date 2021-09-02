LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You can argue there will never be a better time for Kentucky to flex on the rest of the East Division of the Southeastern Conference.
Not one, not two, but three SEC East programs will break in new coaches during the 2021 season. A coach entering his 9th season has to handle the three newbies, right?
Mark Stoops scheduled three more sure non-conference victories, beginning with Louisiana-Monroe’s visit to Kroger Field Saturday at noon. That’s six wins.
Factor in Kentucky’s recent dominance of Louisville and the Wildcats appear primed to win at least seven games this season.
Here is the forecast from the WDRB Sports staff for Kentucky as Mark Stoops begins his ninth season in Lexington.
Surest Ws: Louisiana-Monroe, Chattanooga, at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt, New Mexico State. Several analysts ranked Kentucky’s non-SEC schedule one of the easiest in the nation. They were not exaggerating.
Surest Ls: Florida; at Georgia. (Some will add Louisiana State to the list but that game is booked for Kroger Field and LSU finished 5-5 last season after barely escaping Arkansas and Ole Miss.
Swing Games: Missouri; Tennessee; at Louisville
Upset City: It has to be LSU or Florida because those games are in Lexington — the Gators on Oct. 2, followed by the Tigers on Oct. 9. UK has lost 33 of its last 34 to Florida. In games against SEC West opponents other than Mississippi State, Stoops is 1-9.
Biggest Strength: Despite a new quarterback, offensive coordinator and vibe, Stoops is not going to get silly about passing the ball. His DNA won’t make a drastic turn. He wants to win by controlling the line of scrimmage, minimizing the mistakes and running the football with gusto. Kentucky has the offensive line and running backs to do that.
Biggest Question: Will the beat go on for the Kentucky defense? Six starters departed, including leading tackler Jamin Davis and top defensive back Kelvin Joseph. The Wildcats have ranked fourth in the SEC in total defense for three consecutive seasons. Stoops is Mr. Defense. He should have the pieces to maintain this group.
Mr. Indispensable: Quarterback Will Levis. Stoops moved decisively to name Levis his starting quarterback early in camp because of his leadership skills and powerful right arm. Quarterback is a position Stoops has struggled to solve, so he needs to get this right with Levis. There’s not a Lynn Bowden or Terry Wilson waiting to replace Levis if he flops or gets injured.
Breakout Performer: Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson set the Nebraska record for most catches as a true freshman. Last season he led the Cornhuskers with 51 catches for 461 yards, playing with a below-average quarterback. He’s a game-breaking talent who should excel.
Did You Know? According to ProFootballFocus, Kentucky blitzes far less than most teams. In fact, last season UK blitzed on less than 15 percent of all snaps, ranking No. 126 among FBS programs.
Numbers Racket: The Wildcats rank No. 50 in Phil Steele’s power poll. They’re No. 32 in Jeff Sagarin’s formula, No. 17 at ProFootballFocus and No. 40 in ESPN’s Football Power Index.
Final Record
John Lewis 7-5 - Implementing a new offense will be interesting. The stretch of Florida, LSU, and Georgia is going to be rough sledding.
Tom Lane 7-5. Kentucky also hoping a new OC (Liam Coen) and QB (Will Levis) will revitalize the worst offense in the SEC. Playmaker Wan’dale Robinson will also help. The defense needs to bump up its pass rush.
Eric Crawford: 7-5 If things go well for this UK team, if Will Levis performs even adequately and stays healthy, if the Wildcats don't shoot themselves in the foot, this is a group that can go 8-4 and earn themselves a nice bowl appearance. Now, a question: How often has all that been the case for Kentucky over a 12-game schedule? This team can be very good, but past performance dictates they'll stub their toe at least once against someone you wouldn't expect, hence the one-game downgrade in my prediction.
Rick Bozich 8-4. What’s with all these 7-5s? I leaned closer to 9-3 than 7-5. You have to figure Kentucky will win all four non-conference games. Vanderbilt and South Carolina are buried in rebuilds. That’s six wins. Tennessee is in scramble mode. That’s seven. Split the Missouri and Mississippi State games. That’s eight. Toss in an upset and …
