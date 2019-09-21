LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Cardinal basketball fans get their first look at this year's team at "Louisville Live."
The University of Louisville basketball teams will hold the annual exhibition on Friday, Sept. 27 from 7-9 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! The event includes team activities on a portable court placed on the covered area of the street. Fans can attend the free event to watch the team on the court and on viewing screens.
Members of the Harlem Globetrotters take part in the program hosted by Taylor Rooks from the Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Standing room on the street and second floor levels of Fourth Street Live! are on a first-come, first served basis. To find out more about reserving seating, call 502-417-7640 or 502-568-3457.
