LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head baseball coach Dan McDonnell understands why his team was unranked in the preseason, but there’s no doubt he and the Cardinals are enjoying changing the narrative as they head to the postseason.
“Little disappointed the program didn’t get more respect in the preseason, but as for this specific team, we understood why," McDonnell said. "Just a lot of new faces and a lot of guys under the radar. Sometimes, that’s healthy to have a chip in your shoulder.”
The Cardinals head to Charlotte with a chip on the shoulder and a top-10 ranking in most every national poll. The team that was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division in the preseason won the regular season title and will now try to win the program’s first ACC postseason baseball championship.
“We know the circumstances around it, that we haven’t been able to get it done there yet," said junior pitcher Michael Prosecky, who was named to the ACC all-second team Monday. "It would definitely be cool to add it to the resume. To get there, we have to focus on the first game."
The second-seeded Cardinals will face 11th-seeded Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. Wednesday to open pool play. That’s followed by am 11 a.m. Thursday first pitch against seventh-seeded Georgia Tech.
Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool, Tuesday through Friday. The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.
“It is a goal of ours," McDonnell said. "We’ve come close, but these types of tournaments, these are some of the best ... in the country. Literally, these 12 teams, 10 or 11 could be in the NCAAs, and any one of these teams could end up winning a national championship."
