LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville mens basketball team has taken part in community marches and events to voice their views about social justice and equality, but on Saturday morning, the team aimed to help the community use their voices for change.
Members of the team gathered at Shawnee Park to take part in a voter registration drive days before the October 5th deadline to vote in the November 3rd election.
“Getting registered to vote is not an easy thing to do. That’s why we felt like having this was important,” said senior Malik Williams. “It means a lot…to me and my teammates just doing whatever we can to make a change, that’s what we’re doing.”
U of L graduate transfer Charles Minlend said he has felt helpless in the past but giving people an opportunity to use their voice for change was humbling.
“I was never really outspoken about these kinds of things. I always had personal opinions, but I kind of kept them to myself, but when things happen a little bit closer, it hits a little differenty,” said Minlend. “The fact that we’re able to do something as cool as this is great.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.