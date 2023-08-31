LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — University of Louisville freshman men’s basketball guard Ty-Laur Johnson is enrolled and has been attending classes for nearly two weeks.
But his eligibility for the 2023-24 season remains undecided.
Zach Greenwell, U of L associated athletic for media relations, addressed the situation in a statement Thursday afternoon.
“Ty-Laur Johnson is enrolled and currently going through the process within the NCAA. We are excited to have him on campus and he has been a great addition to this team.”
If Johnson is declared eligible he is likely to be the top contender to be Louisville’s back-up point guard to Skyy Clark. He is listed as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.
After signing with Memphis, Johnson was released from his national letter of intent last spring. He is ranked the No. 115 players in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports as well as the 17th best point guard.
