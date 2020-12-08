LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Less than 24 hours after he was one of several Louisville football players to express his appreciation for coach Scott Satterfield, Cards’ receiver Tutu Atwell returned to Twitter with another announcement.
He will not play Cardinals’ final home game against Wake Forest Saturday and will forego his senior season in 2021 to enter the NFL Draft.
To my teammates, fans coaches, and family, thank you 🙏🏾 💯 pic.twitter.com/UC6qXWh5xD— Tutu Atwell Jr (@c5_atwell) December 8, 2020
"I wasn't going to be able to play this upcoming game so me and my mom and dad had to make this decision," said Atwell.
Atwell joins halfback Javian Hawkins as the second Cardinal to declare for the draft in the last month for U of L, which has won only three of 10 games.
Atwell ranked ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in receiving yards per game this year, making 46 catches for 625 yards and seven touchdowns.
A year ago, he was the league’s top receiver with 70 catches for 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Atwell will finish his career ranked 8th in receiving yards at U of L with 2,307 yards on 140 catches. He ranks fifth in career touchdown receptions with 21, tied with teammate Dez Fitzpatrick.
On Monday, after Satterfield drew criticism for the way he handled his interest in the football opening at South Carolina, Atwell, a Bobby Petrino recruit, expressed his support for his coach.
Coach Satt has always been here for us! No matter what the situation is We trust him to the fullest💯@CoachSattUofL Love you coach!— Tutu Atwell Jr (@c5_atwell) December 7, 2020
