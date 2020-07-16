LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, is suspending all sports until at least 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns.
The college's decision, made in conjunction with the NCAA Division III Southern Athletic Association (SAA), means no football, men's soccer, women's soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cheerleading and men's and women's cross country seasons this fall.
Centre President Dr. Milton Moreland said in a news release that the SAA is considering moving fall sports to the spring.
"This regrettable action comes after months of discussions by our member institutions on how we might responsibly and safely implement the resocialization of intercollegiate sport on our campuses," Moreland said in the news release. "With the data we have in hand at this time, the conclusion reached by our presidents is that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to push our fall competitions to the spring."
Winter sports, such as swimming and diving and men's and women's basketball, and sports like golf and tennis that have both fall and spring schedules, "will not compete against outside competition" until 2021, the athletics department said in the news release.
"While uncertainty dominates the current day, it will be but for a short while as I remain ever more optimistic of the bright future of Centre College and our athletic programs," Brad Fields, Centre's athletic director, saidin the news release. "We will battle through this adversity and be a closer, stronger team on the other side."
