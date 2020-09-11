LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The most important person in Kiyaunta Goodwin’s life is his mother, Kim.
“She’s done a lot for me her whole entire life,” Goodwin said. “She sacrificed a lot for me. So, I just want to be able to make sure she’s able to live her life and stop stressing.”
His plan is to do it with football, and even his mother helped in that. When Goodwin was young, she reached out to Louisville trainer and owner of Aspirations Fitness Institution, Chris Vaughn.
“His mom, Ms. Kim, is 6-foot-3,” Vaughn said. “I was looking at her thinking like, I bet she’s got a tall son. I looked out there, and low and behold, he’s a foot taller than every other kid on his little league team.”
At 6 feet 8 inches tall, Goodwin is still easy to pick out in a crowd. But for a while, he was actually too big, weighing in at 425 lbs.
“He needed to really reshape his body,” Vaughn said. “As he kind of went into his freshmen/sophomore year of high school, he started to see he was sluggish.”
So Goodwin made the decision to transfer from Ballard to Charlestown and move in with Vaughn at his home in Indiana. While the world dealt with COVID-19, Vaughn created a plan for Goodwin that overhauled his diet had him working out six times a day.
“I had to eat more protein,” Goodwin said. “I had to stop eating carbs and sugars and salts. Just get used to a daily routine of eating healthier and better.”
Several months later, Goodwin is now down to 294 pounds.
“Myself, I’ve gained 10 pounds over the corona,” Vaughn said. “But he managed to lose 126 pounds, actually.”
“(Vaughn’s) my mentor,” Goodwin said. “He’s like a father figure to me. He’s always been that way since I was very young. For him to take me in, especially when he has his own life, his own problems, that really meant a lot to me.
Goodwin made his Charlestown debut on Sept. 4 in the Pirates' 36-25 win over Clarksville. Already a highly sought-after recruit with offers from programs like Alabama and Ohio State, Goodwin still has two more years left in his high school career. And with a newfound dedication to his health, his achievements are likely only just beginning.
“By the end of the season, I want to be a five-star (recruit),” Goodwin said. “I should’ve been a five-star. That’s my fault. I gained the weight. I’m the best player in the country. That’s what I believe in. I want to be a top-10 player going into my senior year.”
“God blesses everyone with certain gifts," Vaughn said. "And I feel like he happened to get a whole lot just with his size and stature and his ability to move and bend, especially after he got the weight off. I think the sky’s the limit for him. People talk about five-star and stuff like that. The goal is to try to go on and be the No. 1 pick in the draft. “
