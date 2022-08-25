LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanks to an appeal to the United Soccer League officials, Louisville City FC defender Wes Charpie will be available Saturday when the team visits Miami FC.
Charpie was given a red card in last Saturday's 1-0 win at Detroit, which would make him ineligible for the next game. LouCity appealed the red card, and the USL announced Tuesday that it has been overturned.
"We talked right after the game and felt it was something we were going to appeal right when we got into the locker room," Louisville City head coach Danny Cruz said. "We were confident — because of the way the laws of the game are written — that they were going to support the appeal."
Charpie said he was unhappy with the call but he's definitely happy with the USL's ruling.
"I was definitely mad, but, you know, it happens," he said. "It's a hard job that the refs have to do. I guess the ball never lies, you can say, so I get a chance to play again this weekend."
LouCity (17-4-3) is riding a 10-game unbeaten streak into Saturday night's game at Miami (11-7-8). LouCity won the previous match, 2-0, in week two of the season.
While the team is expecting another hostile crowd, they may have likely faced one of the most hostile of the season last week in Detroit. Cruz joked that even the children at the event were hurling some words at the Boys in Purple.
"There were ... f-bombs," he said. "I couldn't believe it. Lot of respect for it, though. I gotta be honest. These kids are ruthless."
Saturday's game at Miami is set to start at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on My58TV and on the WDRB Now app.
