LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A match up in the state finals between two unbeaten teams ended with Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) claiming its third state championship in team history.
CAL football defeated Bardstown 38-0 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Class 3-A state final in Lexington on Saturday. Both teams went into the game at Kroger Field with a 14-0 record.
Quarterback Cole Hodge threw for three touchdowns as CAL amassed over 450 yards of offense. Gavin Copenhaver rushed for 225 yards and two scores.
Hodge tossed a 23-yard touchdown to Trey Cotton late in the first quarter to give CAL the lead for good. The quarterback threw another touchdown, a 13-yarder to Malachi Embers, with 4:47 left in the second quarter.
After CAL led 14-0 at halftime, Copenhaver had two longs runs that put the game out of reach. Midway through the third quarter, Copenhaver went 74 yards for a touchdown to extend CAL's advantage to 21-0.
On CAL's next possession, Copenhaver ran 73 yards for another touchdown.
Tyleeq Williams finished with 94 rushing yards for Bardstown (14-1). Quarterback Brayden Clark passed for 121 yards.
CAL previous won state championships in 2016 and 2018.
Related Stories:
- Bardstown football looking to complete unbeaten season with a 3A state title
- Quarterback Cole Hodge carries Christian Academy of Louisville football into 3A title game
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.