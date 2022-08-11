LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The stands are usually empty this time of year at Churchill Downs.
But on Saturday, the gates are scheduled to open up and welcome fans back for the annual Arlington Millions Day.
"Well its a very unique time for us at Churchill," Churchill Down's Spokesperson Darren Rogers said. "It's only the fifth time in track history we will be racing in the month of August."
The traditional Grade 1 race used to be held at Arlington racetrack in Illinois until the track's closing in 2021. The Kentucky Horse Racing commission, alongside Ellis Park, decided to keep the race going.
"This will be it's 39th running. Nine times in the history of this race, the winner was crowned the winner of the North America's champion turf horse," Rogers said. "It has a tremendous impact on North American racing history and to us and it is very important to continue these races on."
In previous years, the race was held in a suburb of Chicago and Churchill is looking to bring that feeling to the track on Saturday.
"We are going to have some Chicago themed food in the concessions and even a Chicago themed alcoholic beverage called the Chicago handshake," Rogers said. "It will be an outstanding day not just locally but around the country."
General admission tickets are available for purchase online.
