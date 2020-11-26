LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women’s basketball has another game canceled because of COVID-19.
The University of Cincinnati team had a positive virus test for someone within its program, so Saturday's game at Fifth Third Arena is off. This is the fourth game to be canceled for the Cardinals because of the virus.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz voiced his frustration on Twitter writing, "It is going to be one crazy season. Dealing with the rollercoaster Roller coaster of emotions has been difficult for our team. Folded hands for the health and safety for all... and a special Folded hands for those of us trying to schedule!"
Walz is trying to find another Division 1 team to play on Saturday. "Will travel but needs to be within 5-6hr bus ride. We will all be trying to get the minimum 13 games scheduled to meet requirement for NCAA Tournament. Not a time to be picky who you play. Just sayin! DM or call," he posted on Twitter.
The women's basketball team will host UT Martin on Saturday, Dec. 6. The game replaces Bellarmine, which was originally scheduled for that date.
The Cardinals opened the 2020-21 season with a 74-53 win over Southeast Missouri on Wednesday.
