LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored the Bellarmine men's basketball team Tuesday.
Mayor Greg Fischer gave each player, coach and team managers proclamations after head coach Scott Davenport and his team won the ASUN Tournament Championship two weeks ago over Jacksonville.
Fischer expressed his frustration that the team didn't get to compete in the NCAA Tournament due to still transitioning from Division II to Division I.
"Hopefully, the NCAA will get their act together someday and what happened with Bellarmine will make them do that faster," Fischer said. "I'm sure of that. So, feel good about that part of the journey as well."
Thank you @louisvillemayor for awarding proclamtions to our team!Check out the full gallery of photos here: https://t.co/ypCUTaQGyO pic.twitter.com/Bqq8i3Uu54— Bellarmine Men’s Basketball (@BUKnightsMBB) March 22, 2022
Fischer complimented the team on their resilience, selflessness, hard work and courage. He promised the city would have more opportunities to celebrate with the team in the months to come.
Related Stories:
- CRAWFORD | Bellarmine elects not to play in CBI after appeal to play in NIT is rejected
- Why Bellarmine isn't eligible for the NCAA Tournament, and why that rule could be changing
- CRAWFORD | Bellarmine players 'frustrated' but appreciative of national support for NCAA Tournament
- REACTION | National voices weigh in on Bellarmine's ASUN title, lobby NCAA for more
- Bellarmine shoots past Jacksonville, 77-72, to win ASUN Tournament
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.