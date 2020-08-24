LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) – Corydon Central High School officials will meet Monday with the Harrison County health department, after the department asked members of the football team to quarantine themselves and join classes virtually online.
WDRB has confirmed with the Corydon Central athletic director John Atkins that one player tested positive for COVID-19.
One member of our football program tested positive. The late nature of that positive case resulted in the recommendation of the Harrison County Health Department to cancel last Friday night's game. At this time, all members of our football program are in quarantine and attending classes virtually. School and team administration have a virtual meeting this afternoon with the Harrison County Health Department to perform a deeper look into that team member's close contacts and have discussion on the exact length of the quarantine.
Atkins says the meeting with the health department will be held virtually at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Corydon Central was scheduled to host Brownstown Friday night but suddenly cancelled the game. That was scheduled to be the season opener for both teams.
