LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an offseason unlike any other and before a season like no other, the unimaginable will happen Tuesday. The University of Louisville football team will begin its preseason practice on schedule and at full strength.
Not much else will be normal. COVID-19 precautions will be in full effect. But at long last, the team will be back to practice, preparing for a season. They have a start date and, according to defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, a new energy.
“Our guys are ready to get rolling,” Brown said. “... They’re excited to be here today. We started meeting and things today. ... The other day with the opponents coming out, that had a little bit more motivation for these players as well as coaches. Now you know who you’re going to play. ... I think the guys are so pumped up. In workouts last week, they were really getting after it. I think they’re really excited to build on what we did last year.”
Practice begins on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and runs all week. A year ago, Louisville opened camp with ACC Network All-Access cameras switched on. This year, with COVID concerns, there will be no access, no public workouts and no media. Coach and player interviews will be conducted remotely, via video chats.
But even with no one allowed to watch practices, there are still a few things to watch for:
1). CAN MICALE CUNNINGHAM HAVE A HEALTHY PRESEASON?
He had a good shot to be the opening night starter a year ago but was injured shortly into the start of practice, and Jawon Pass won the job before losing it himself to an injury.
Cunningham was outstanding a year ago, throwing for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns with only five interceptions. His passer rating of 194.44 was one of the highest in college football, and he also rushed for 482 yards.
But he also had injury issues, which meant significant action for first-year QB Evan Conley. With Pass healthy and back in the mix this year, the Cardinals have multiple options with experience and should have healthy competition. But Cunningham should be at the head of the class – if he stays healthy.
2). WHO STEPS UP ON DEFENSE?
Louisville lacked size and depth in 2019, and it showed as games, and the season, wore on.
“I think this defense will be better than last year," Brown said Monday. "How (much) better, I’m not sure yet.”
Much of that will be determined in the coming weeks. Jared Goldwire will have to step up at the nose tackle spot. He’s up to 305 pounds, nearly 20 pounds more than his playing weight last season. The Cards add Yaya Diaby, a junior college transfer who will have to contribute at one of the defensive end spots, and had a couple of freshmen, Henry Bryant and Je’Darien Boykin, show some promise in the spring.
Louisville needs to have newcomers add depth all around the defense if it is to improve. The unit gave up 277 yards per game and 6 yards per carry last season, the program’s worst showing against the run since 1985.
The Cards have a bit more experience in the secondary but not much more depth, though that could be helped if Kei'Trel Clark, who transferred from Liberty, receives a waiver to play right away.
“Our depth on the defensive line is a little bit better this year,” Brown said. “With some of the guys we recruited at the position, that was one of the main thing we needed to do. Those young guys will be able to give us some reps, and we’ll see how they do in fall camp. Some were here in spring and gave us some quality reps. ... We’re seeing some good things. Just hoping they’re able to play 4 or 6 games and still being able to redshirt.”
3). WHO JUMPS INTO THE RECEIVER MIX?
Nobody is going to dislodge preseason All-American Tutu Atwell from his role with the Cardinals, and wideout Dez Fitzpatrick is going to be a go-to receiver.
Who steps into the third slot could make for an interesting competition for a team that is blessed with talent at all the offensive skill positions?
Justin Marshall comes into the fall at the top of the depth chart in that slot but will have to fight off a flurry of contenders, all of whom figure to get plenty of reps. Fitzpatrick’s younger brother, Christian, will be one to watch, as will Braden Smith, a juco transfer who did some nice things in the slot in Louisville’s limited spring practices. Corey Reed, Tyler Harrell and Jordan Watkins also will be in the mix.
4). YEAR TWO BUMP.
A year ago at this time, everything was new. Players were getting used to a new staff, a new scheme, new ways of doing things in practice, new demands.
This season, none of those things will need to be taught. It should allow head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff to cover more ground more quickly than they did a year ago.
How much they can turn that into on-field improvement will be a major key, with a 10-game conference slate approaching.
5). WHAT WILL COVID ALLOW?
The wild-card in all this is the virus. How much it will disrupt what the Cardinals – and everyone else in the nation – are trying to accomplish remains an unknown.
The program has avoided major shutdowns of its voluntary workouts, but those came in small groups. Now an entire team will be getting together, albeit with more distancing than in the past, and will have the added challenge of school resuming and other students on campus soon.
As of now, Brown said he did not anticipate anyone opting out for health reasons.
“We have no idea,” Brown said. “These kids, if that’s something they want to do, I’m pretty sure Coach Satterfield will have some kind of answer for those guys, and U of L has provided them the option. But as of right now, I don’t see any of those guys opting out.”
