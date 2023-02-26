LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the Louisville women’s basketball team, it hasn’t been quite the season anyone envisioned, even considering the losses from last season’s Final Four club.
Still, on Sunday before a Senior Day crowd of 12,015 in the KFC Yum! Center, the Cardinals held a 9-point halftime lead over No. 10-ranked Notre Dame, with Irish All-American guard Olivia Miles sidelined for the rest of the game with an knee injury.
But as has happened in a couple of other big games this season, Louisville lost its offensive touch late, and Notre Dame came back to gut out a 68-65 victory to win a share of the ACC regular-season title.
Louisville, with the loss, finishes the regular season at 21-10, 12-6 in the ACC – only three fewer league losses than the program had suffered over the five previous seasons combined. It is the most conference losses in the regular season since 2011-12 for Louisville, which then competed in the Big East. It also marks the program’s first season with overall double-digit losses since 2011-12.
Still, U of L enters next week’s ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., as the No. 4 seed, getting a double-bye in the event. It will open postseason play on Friday at 11 a.m.
Walz has a team with potential, with the ability to play on a level with some of the best teams in the nation, but which has not found consistency, and could not again in its last regular-season chance on Sunday.
“It's not going the way everybody wants it to go. There's no question,” coach Jeff Walz said after the game. “But we've got to figure out a way to, you know, get back to work here. We'll take tomorrow off, won't do much on Tuesday either. Then we'll fly down and get ready for what I think is going to be a great ACC Tournament. . . . It's right there. We've just got to get over that hump. We've got to find a way, when it gets tough, to figure it out.”
The tough stretch on Sunday came in the fourth quarter, when Louisville missed 10 out of 11 field-goal attempts and saw a 3-point lead heading into the period melt into a 6-point deficit with 2:51 left. The Cards had seen Notre Dame cut its halftime deficit, despite playing without Miles, an All-American who leads the Irish in scoring.
Louisville kept attacking, getting to the free-throw line and making its free throws. It pulled within three on a Mykasa Robinson layup with 35 seconds left. But Notre Dame made its free throws, and prevailed.
Louisville got 23 points from Hailey Van Lith, but she needed 21 shots from the field to get them, and made only six. Notre Dame, meanwhile, shot nearly 60 percent from the field in the second half, and got a game-high 27 points from Sonia Citron.
“She made some big shots,” Walz said. “You've got to give the kid credit. The three she made with the shot clock going down was defended pretty well. But she's a heck of a basketball player and make a big-time shot. You've got to tip your hat to her. But it was another really good basketball game. Unfortunately, our fourth quarter offensively was not what we needed it to be. But I can't fault our effort. I thought our kids competed. I thought they played hard and gave it everything they had. But it sucks to lose on a Senior Day, especially with a group of kids that are pretty special.”
Louisville opened the game with the initiative, and after Miles went down with 2 ½ minutes to play until halftime, scored five straight points to go into the break with a 33-24 lead. They had outscored Notre Dame 19-9 in the second quarter. The lead might’ve been larger, but they missed 5 consecutive layups, at one point.
For the game, Louisville went 8 of 16 on layups, which was part of the reason they converted their 16 offensive rebounds into only 13 second-chance points. Merissah Russell matched a career-high with 12 points, and Olivia Cochran addede 10.
“It just sucks,” Walz said. “A tough loss. I hate it. I hate it for the players. Hate it for everybody involved. We've got the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament coming up. And if we can get clicking, and we can, we could be a team you don't want to play. But we have to really get that going. . . . We’ve just got to be able to execute offensively and step up and feel confident when we’re shooting. All of those small things. You look though, it's not like we turned it over terribly. We had shots. We've got to be able to knock down shots. Unfortunately, we didn't.”
