LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In some ways, Louisville City Football Club — and Louisville itself — never really got to christen its soccer cathedral in Butchertown.
Lynn Family Stadium’s scheduled opening in March of 2020 was scuttled by COVID, and when it did open, crowds were limited to 30 percent of capacity. Even through 2021, crowds were good and the home-pitch advantage was great (LouCity went 10-1-1 in regular season games there), but it lacked the kind of next-level electricity it experienced on Saturday night.
LouCity FC, in first place in the USL’s Eastern Conference, played host to Tampa Bay, its conference nemesis the past three seasons, with just one point separating them in the table. The game had already been billed as a “Fill the Fam” game, with club officials hoping for a sellout. The team debuted its new black-and-gold kits. Fans were encouraged to make it a “black out” in the stands.
On Saturday, it all came together. A franchise record crowd of 14,673. A tight, well-played game on the pitch. A goal from LouCity’s top goal-scorer this season, Wilson Harris, off the bench in the 63rd minute, and a 1-0 victory.
LouCity has played a lot of football in this facility. But Saturday finally seemed like a proper christening.
“To have an evening like this, there’s a lot of people that deserve a lot of credit,” LouCity coach Danny Cruz said. “We are extremely thankful for the support. I can honestly say without that crowd tonight, the end of the game gets a little bit more difficult. We’ve talked about it before: When we have that type of backing, it pushes our players to be able to get through it. We’re extremely proud of this the night we just had. We’re extremely proud of the players for putting out a fantastic performance. They had a lot of fight. That game was everything I am proud of here at Louisville City.”
There’s a great deal to be proud of with this franchise. As a parent told me last season, “there’s not a player on that club whose jersey I wouldn’t be proud for my kids to wear.” And that’s something to be grateful for these days.
The club demands discipline from its players, and it has reaped excellence from the process. They’ve either played in their league championship game, or come within one game of it, every year of their existence.
It was that way when they played in a baseball stadium. It’s that way now.
“At the end, when the lights are off and everyone is chanting, fireworks are going off, you feel the energy,” defender Sean Totsch said. “It’s something that was talked about when I first joined the club, a feeling. That feeling was there tonight. That’s what makes this team special. The stadium, these fans, everything about tonight was just special. I really want to thank everyone that came out tonight. At the end, it almost makes you want to tear up a little bit. I just want to say thanks.”
The game itself was played cleanly and conservatively to start. Neither team wanted to take unnecessary offensive risks, in large part out of respect for the way the other could make them pay. The first half whistle blew after 45 minutes with zero stoppage time, a rarity.
Harris didn’t enter the game until the 60th minute, but made his presence felt immediately, jumping on a back pass in LouCity’s attacking third, taking control while stealing it from the final defender, then firing a shot that deflected off a Tampa Bay defender and past the keeper in the 63rd minute. It was all the scoring LouCity would need.
Tampa Bay could not even get a shot on frame in a game where LouCity controlled 62% of possession.
“It’s a great feeling,” Harris said. “You could feel that energy. I was waiting for my moment. I really wanted to be on the field. I couldn’t have written a better script to be honest.”
It's the third time this season LouCity has played in a 1 vs. 2 matchup, and the third time it has come away with a win. This victory was made sweeter by ending a 13-match unbeaten streak for the Rowdies, who hadn’t lost since April 30 and came into the game with a record of 14-3-6 and 48 points.
They leave town with that same number. LouCity improved to 16-3-4 and now have a nine-game unbeaten streak.
The thing that strikes me about all of this is that it could be the norm in Louisville. Probably should be, for a franchise that has delivered nothing but excellence. After the game, Totsch finished interviews and went to another LouCity tradition. The post-game toast. A player goes to the beer garden in Lynn Family Stadium, and lifts a toast to fans who stuck around.
It's a nice touch, for a franchise that has been intentional about everything it has done.
Soccer, as a sport, was not invented here. It does not build in time outs for television commercials or to leave the stands for concession breaks. Traditionally, fans do their eating and drinking ahead of time, they come and watch the game, they might leave at halftime, but then come back to watch the second half. You sit for 50 minutes or so, it’s halftime, sit for another 50, and you’re done. That’s it.
Of course, this stadium has all the amenities. You can get all manner of bourbon, craft beer, food. But the most priceless amenity is a team that wins, that works hard to be a credit to its community, and that is grateful when the community supports it back.
As a fireworks show went off after Saturday’s game at Lynn Family Stadium, you got the feeling that this celebration of this team and facility and city, finally gave them the full scale event they all deserved.
1 of 22
Lynn Family Stadium attendance record
The video board celebrates a new club attendance record in Lynn Family Stadium during Louisville City FC's 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies on August 13, 2022.