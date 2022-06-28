LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has eliminated divisional play in football beginning with the 2023 season, the league announced on Tuesday. It will adopt a schedule that assigns three primary opponents to each school, with each program playing the rest of the league’s 10 times twice, once home and once away, over a 4-year period.
The league’s top two teams would then play in the ACC Championship game.
The ACC has operated under the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions since its football expansion in 2004, though it did scrap divisions because of COVID during the 2020 season.
Louisville’s three primary opponents will be Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia.
In 2023, Louisville is scheduled to face Boston College, Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech at home, with road games at Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina State and Pitt.
In 2024, the Cardinals have Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse at home, with Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on the road.
Home ACC games in 2025 are Florida State, N.C. State, Pitt and Virginia, with road games at Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech and Miami.
And in 2026, the final year of the rotation, Louisville plays host to Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami and Wake Forest, while visiting Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia.
The move away from divisions has been long-discussed, and finally came about this spring after input from ACC leaders, coaches and athletics directors. It preserves an 8-game conference schedule, in the hopes of preserving some key non-conference rivalry games.
“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement released by the conference. “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time.”
The coming season will be the last in the divisional format for the ACC. Louisville will open its 2022 season at Syracuse in an 8 p.m. matchup on Sept. 3, before visiting Central Florida on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7:30. The Cardinals’ home opener comes on Friday, Sept. 16, when Florida State visits at 7 p.m.
It's a pivotal opening stretch for a team that is coming off a 6-7 season that culminated in a 3-point loss to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, one of four games the Cardinals lost last season by one score or less.
“It's a very tough start, particularly going on the road, at places that are hard to win,” Louisville coach Satterfield said of the team’s 2022 schedule. “Syracuse -- I've never been there -- I've heard it's really hard to win in the (Carrier) Dome. It's loud, it's hot, all those things. Syracuse has one of the most experienced teams coming back this year in the country, not only in the ACC. And then Central Florida on the road, I mean, they're 30-2 at home in the last five years. So it's very hard to get a win down there. And that's on a Friday night. We know it's going to be a zoo inside that stadium. And then you come right back on another Friday night and play Florida State here. So we're going to have to be clicking on all cylinders when we start the season. We know that. The good news is we have some experience coming back, a lot of guys who have played a lot of football that have scarred down and taken some lumps, but are ready to go show what they're capable of doing. So we have to be on all cylinders when we play that first month of the season.”
The balance of Louisville’s ACC schedule in the coming season has Pitt, Wake Forest and N.C. State at home, with Boston College, Virginia and Clemson on the road. The Cards also have non-conference games against James Madison, USF and at Kentucky on Nov. 26.
