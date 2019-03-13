CRAWFORD | ACC Tournament brings new start, same old challenges for Louisville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It has been a bizarre month or so for the University of Louisville basketball team. The Cardinals arrive in Charlotte for their ACC Tournament opener against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a strange mix of a resume.
I call it understated overachievement.
They’re the No. 7 seed in Charlotte after finishing in a tie for sixth in the league, easily outpacing the preseason coaches’ poll, which picked them to finish 11th.
Unlike a year ago, when they came to the ACC Tournament without a signature win and with work to do to make the NCAA field, this season the Cardinals are comfortably projected within the field of 68, and they have wins over programs like Michigan State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
But their schedule once the calendar turned to February turned vicious. Stats guru Ken Pomeroy projected the Cardinals would win only four of their last 10 games. They won just three, thanks to a head-scratching effort at Boston College.
Not only that, they lost a 23-point lead with 10 minutes to play against a Duke team that hadn’t yet lost Zion Williamson. They lost a 10-point halftime lead against Virginia. They lost a lead in the closing minutes at Florida State.
So when you measure this team against what might have been – instead of against what was supposed to be – the past 10 games have been a letdown.
But first-year Louisville coach Chris Mack is attempting a buildup as the Cards head into postseason play. He has couched this tournament in a smart way for a group that has shown some mental blocks when it comes to dealing with success. That is to say, he has framed this tournament as no-pressure, high-opportunity.
And you might as well, given the road that awaits Louisville should it get past Notre Dame. Three teams, all vying for No. 1 seeds -- North Carolina, Duke and Virginia.
It is, without question, the toughest road any team faces in any postseason tournament of any kind this season.
“This is what you play for,” Mack said. “This is what you work for all year. I said it before: We can't let some of the losses, some of the tough moments that our team has had rob us of confidence. We're all in the same boat when it becomes sudden death, if you will. Our team needs to be able to take both the good and the bad and learn from it and play our best basketball going into the ACC Tournament. . . . It’s an opportunity to win a championship. It's nice to know the experts think we've done enough to worry about the second tournament and it not necessarily being a weight on our shoulders coming in, but this is a great opportunity for our team and I'm excited to see how we play. It's one of the best, if not the best, college tournaments in the country.”
Mack hasn’t been shy when it comes to expressing frustration with his team when he feels it. After Louisville lost at Boston College, he wasn’t sugar-coating anything.
Yet viewed against the backdrop of the season, that performance at BC was more anomaly than trend. For the most part, this is a Louisville team that has played hard, been competitive, and minus a handful of examples, mostly against very good teams, put itself in position to win, even if it hasn’t taken advantage of it.
That’s the team Mack is focused on heading into the postseason. He’s been using the word “confidence” quite a bit over the past couple of weeks. The hope is that his team has come through this difficult 10-game stretch – which started and ended with games against teams still vying for No. 1 NCAA Tournament seeds, with a couple more of those games in between.
“We know what we signed up for,” Mack said. “We have one of the toughest schedules in the entire country. I keep trying to stress, we can't let some tough games rob you of confidence. We're a good team. We play the right way. We're connected on the defensive end. Sometimes you don't always feel that when you come off the floor. The tournament is as good as it gets in college basketball, and I think our guys are excited to go down to Charlotte and see what we've got.”
