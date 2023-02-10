LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It seems a little like cruel and unusual punishment, being assigned a start time opposite the Super Bowl, the largest broadcast event in the United States.
Yet that’s what the ACC Network thought should happen with the University of Louisville women’s basketball team, which was originally scheduled to tip off Sunday’s home game against Clemson at 6 p.m, about a half hour before the Super Bowl tips off.
Louisville fans have Cardinals coach Jeff Walz to thank for the change in programming that has the Cards tipping off at 2 p.m. Sunday instead.
"I’m pleading to our fanbase because I did everything I could to get that rescheduled to a 2 o’clock game from the originally scheduled 6," Walz said.
His argument to the league was that the large crowds at Louisville games – the Cards have led the ACC and ranked in the Top 5 nationally for 12 straight seasons – are good for the sport and good for the conference. This season, the Cards are averaging 8,536 fans per game – which would rank in the upper half of ACC men’s attendance.
"I’m hoping we don’t have 2,000 or 4,000 show up," Wal said. "I’m hoping everyone will come out because it’s a big game. . . . Now each win you’re looking to improve your NCAA seeding and ACC seeding."
The Cardinals (18-8, 9-4) won a third straight game on Thursday night, holding off Virginia 63-53 after a horrid first half. UVA (14-11, 3-11) took a lead to the half after a rash of Louisville turnovers, a far-too frequent occurrence for the Cards this season.
"It's contagious, there’s no question about it," Walz said of the turnovers. "It’s our Achilles heel. We don’t turn it over just one or two times, we’ll do it in four of six trips and let a team go from up two to up eight. . . . The first half was a horror film. But I thought we kept our composure . . . and finally got to a point where we were able to get multiple stops. It was 38-28, then we were able to go up 40-38. . . . If we’ll do that, we have a chance to be in every game we play."
Walz is still looking for consistency from key contributors. Hailey Van Lith led Louisville with 17 points and 5 assists in the win over Virginia, but also had 6 turnovers, and has turned it over 51 times over the past 10 games – though her minutes played are such that her turnover rate is far from the highest on the team.
CC Carr had 12 fourth-quarter points to finish with 14, and Merissah Russell came off the bench to hit a couple of big second-half threes on her way to 9 points and 8 rebounds. Liz Dixon and Olivia Cochran provided a strong interior defensive presence in the second half, when Louisville held Virginia to 19 points.
Consistency is not a problem for senior Mykasa Robinson, who finished with 6 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
"We wore them down some," Walz said. "They have some injuries and are down to 9 players and we kept going at them. But we communicated much better at the defensive end. We kept telling them you’ve got to come up with some stops. . . . The one thing about our club right now, we’re not consistent game-in and game-out. In the past few years, we’d have four players who I could tell you what their stat line was going to be. We’re just not there right now. But what we do have is that we have some players who, instead of getting into their feelings and getting emotional – you know, Liz only played five minutes in that Carolina game, but she bounced right back and tonight plays 18 and did a really nice job defensively. I was proud of Olivia in that fourth quarter. She did a great job of being strong and rebounding. Tonight wasn’t Nyla’s night, but instead of being emotional, the next one stepped up. And that’s what we have to continue to have."
