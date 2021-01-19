LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men’s basketball team has lost back-to-back games, and many times, when a group is down, its head coach will look to lift it up with his public comments.
It’s an oft-followed coaching practice: When your team is down, lift it up. When it is up, bring it back down. Some might call that a mind game, others say it’s just general psychology.
Whatever it is, Louisville players need not worry about what they will encounter from head coach Chris Mack in the midst of their struggles. He made it very clear after the Cardinals’ 78-65 loss to Florida State on Monday night, a game in which they fell behind by 24 points before stabilizing.
“We've got to be harder on our guys in practice," Mack said. "We have to demand more."
You can’t deal with adversity in games? Get ready to deal with it in practice. It’s an old-school approach.
Mack said his staff has been perplexed at the team’s inability to begin games better than it has. And he took the blame. He didn’t throw anybody under a bus. He said the team is young and that it’s his fault when they aren’t ready, or don’t look ready, when they encounter things.
But he’s also frustrated, because he feels like they should be handling things better, young or not, inexperienced or not. They should at least be matching up quickly on defense. They should be stronger with the ball. Youth is one thing, toughness is another.
“For our guys, it does not say on their jersey 'Louisville freshman', 'Louisville sophomore that didn't play a year ago', 'Louisville redshirt freshman', 'Louisville grad transfer,’” Mack said. “It just says Louisville. Right now, there are a lot of guys that played in this program that did a heck of a lot more to earn those banners that you see in the Yum! Center, and we're not giving the type of effort that those former players deserve. We have to figure it out, and that includes the coaches and the players."
Some of the basics are just a matter of effort and hustle, and that’s a concern. But Mack said it’s up to the staff to figure it out.
“We have to figure out as a unit what our team needs to do in order to be successful,” Mack said. “We didn't do those things to start the game. Our lack of urgency to begin the game, it's confounding. I know that for a fan you're like 'what the hell is the problem, why aren't we ready to play?' And that's what our coaching staff is saying and we're going to do everything that we can to fix the damn problem. But when we come out and don't understand how to get in the lane, how to be strong with the basketball, and then get back on the defensive end and get matched up, that doesn't have anything to do with talent, that has everything to do with toughness and it being important to us. And we're going have to figure that out.”
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.