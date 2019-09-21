CRAWFORD | After FSU loss, Satterfield says Louisville's issues are mental, not physical

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WDRB) – Sometimes when a football program has suffered a catastrophic season, as the University of Louisville did last season, it takes a while for all the systems to come back online.
That was in evidence for the Cardinals on Saturday in a 35-24 loss to Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Cardinals showed they can play well. They didn’t demonstrate the ability to finish. Playing well is one thing. Winning is another.
For two quarters, the second and third, the Cardinals stopped making mistakes and started making progress. For two quarters, they stopped making mistakes and started making headlines.
Headlines like, “Surprising Louisville wins third straight after nightmare season.” Or how about, “Satterfield makes early bid for ACC Coach of the Year.” Or even, “After FSU win, Louisville is halfway to bowl.”
The reason those weren’t the headlines is that Louisville stared success in the face, and flinched.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Satterfield said. “We’re improved, but we’re not anywhere near where we want to be. It’s all mental. It’s not physical. Our guys played hard. They kept fighting all the way to the end. . . . That’s what I told them. It wasn’t about the fight. We played hard. But the mental errors are really getting us. They’re just getting is. They don’t give you a chance. You give a team that has a lot of talent a little bit of the door opening up and they make those plays. If we tighten everything else with the mental stuff, we’ll be a much better football team. But we have a long ways to go on that.”
Give Louisville credit for coming back. They fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter, and a year ago, that would’ve been it. The game would’ve been over.
This one wasn’t. Satterfield dialed up a fake punt late in the first half to help get his team going. They scored a touchdown before the half, and regrouped. They didn’t panic. There was no finger-pointing or bickering. They just kept working.
That’s what you want to see. It’s progress. But it’s not enough.
Louisville did the hard work to come back. When Malik Cunnigham found Dez Fitzpatrick for a 74-yard touchdown pass to put U of L up 24-21 with 14:22 left in the game, the stadium went quiet. After the defense got a stop on FSU’s next series, Louisville looked like it was going to drop the hammer.
It was moving the ball on the ground. It drove into FSU territory, and was at the Seminoles 23 with just over 10 minutes to play.
On second and one, the running back went the wrong way on a running play and quarterback Malik Cunningham was sacked for a loss. The next play, he threw an interception. A defense that had held the Seminoles out of the end zone for two quarters then gave up a 24-yard completion on second and 20. Two plays later, with a blitz called, two players went after the quarterback and Tamorrion Terry was wide open for a 60-yard go-ahead touchdown catch.
“It was a major bust,” Satterfield said. “We blitzed the play before and had one guy blitz. Called the same blitz on the next play and two guys went and let a guy go wide open down the field. Didn’t even make them work for it. Unacceptable.”
And all of a sudden, Louisville couldn’t get out of its own way.
There was a botched snap to open its next possession and the Cards were at second and 18 after one play. Even after FSU got the ball back, the Cards stopped the Seminoles and forced a field goal with 2:25 left, but they ran into the kicker on the attempt, and FSU got the ball back and punched in a touchdown that ended things.
In garbage time, on the final play of a hopeless game, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was sacked, suffering an injury to his right leg that required X-rays after the game.
Louisville put itself back together after falling behind 21-0, then fell apart just as quickly.
The problem, Satterfield said, had nothing to do with physical condition or talent. It has everything to do with his team’s mentality.
“We got it to the point where we’re up, right?” he said. “So now, with 8 ½ and 9 minutes to go and they get the ball back and we’re up (three) points, somebody’s got to find a way to make plays. All the mental stuff we had prior didn’t matter at that point. You’ve got 8 minutes to go, make the plays. Let’s not have two guys blitz and leave a receiver wide open. Let’s don’t have the running back go the wrong way. Whatever play is called, let’s make that work. That’s what we’re talking about. All the mental stuff we had, we’re still winning. . . . And if you just clean it all up from then on, when I say finish, that’s what I’m talking about.”
After the game, Fitzpatrick, who broke out for seven catches in seven targets for 133 yards and a touchdown, went around from teammate to teammate, picking guys up.
“I just told guys, I’m proud as hell of you guys for not quitting,” he said. “This was completely different from last year. Sometimes, you look at some of those games, I don’t even like talking about it. We kind of sat down and let stuff happen. But with this whole new culture and whole new vibe of this coaching staff, we don’t quit. It’s not an answer for us. We just come back out swinging.”
Now the team has a week off, and a chance to regroup, before Boston College visits in two weeks. If it attacks cleaning up its mistakes the way it has attacked remaking its attitude, there’s hope.
“It’s all phases, a lot of mistakes,” Satterfield said. “. . . We’re not going to win, I don’t care who we play, if we don’t clean it up. . . . Slice it any way you want to slice it. Mental errors cost us the game. We’ve got to do a better job knowing situations, where we are on the field, down and distance, and that just comes from practice and work and drilling and drilling. I told them, ‘We have a buy week this week, and we can either try to heal up or try to get better.’ We better use it to try and get better.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.