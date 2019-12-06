CRAWFORD | After historic season, Indiana enhances and extends Tom Allen's contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Fred Glass hired Tom Allen as Indiana football coach in 2016 after the sudden departure of Kevin Wilson, there were some doubters. Glass went for a coach with local ties rather than one with a national name. He went for the hometown hire, not the home run hire, some suggested.
Fast forward to 2019, and an 8-4 regular-season record, Allen looks to be rounding third and heading for home. And Glass is making sure there's a pot of gold waiting for him when he gets there.
Indiana announced a contract extension and raise for Allen on Friday, rewarding the New Castle, Ind., native with a new seven-year deal worth $3.9 million annually plus incentives after he led IU to its winningest season in 26 years and its first national ranking in 25.
"When I hired Tom to be our head football coach I said I was doing so because he is a leader of men who is demanding without being demeaning, and a proven, successful coach on a national scale with deep Indiana ties who cares about his players, and they care back," Glass said. "In his three seasons he has proven to be all of that and more which is why I believe the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I thank Tom and his team for their transparent, good-faith approach to these conversations, as well as President (Michael) McRobbie without whose counsel and support this would not have been possible."
Glass' enthusiasm, and the extension, is well-founded. To call the season IU has had under Allen in 2019 historic is an entirely appropriate use of the word. The Hoosiers' eight wins this season tie for the third-most in school history, trailing only the 1945 and 1967 Big Ten champions, who each won nine games. The Hoosiers had their first winning season in Big Ten play in 26 years and only the sixth in the past 50 years. Indiana had its first winning season in a dozen years, its first four-game Big Ten winning streak in 26 years and its first win over Nebraska in 60 years. The Hoosiers also beat Purdue in West Lafayette.
Allen has more wins in his first three seasons (18) than any other IU coach. The most anyone else has had in his first three seasons in Bloomington is 14.
And Allen has done it with a positive demeanor that has set a tone for the entire program.
"A born-and-bred Hoosier, Tom has captured the hearts of our many fans with his unbridled energy and enthusiasm, his unwavering belief in and loyalty to his players, and his passion for IU and his home state," IU president Michael McRobbie said. "This is clearly the start of something very special at IU, and we are extremely confident we have the right person at the helm to lift IU football to new heights."
The deal will automatically add one season after any season in which IU reaches a bowl game. It also adds $500,000 to the assistant coaches' salary pool.
Challenges remain for Allen. With Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford stepping down for health reasons, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has reported that IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer is a leading candidate to replace him. But Allen has established something few of his predecessors in Bloomington have -- positive momentum, built on a solid foundation.
"I am humbled and thankful that President McRobbie and Mr. Glass continue to believe in our staff and the winning culture that we are creating," Allen said. "I love our staff and appreciate their tireless efforts as we continue to build this program into a winner, the right way. Thank you to Indiana University, our fans, the Bloomington community and all of Hoosier Nation for their support. I am so appreciative of the young men who represent IU in such a first-class manner. We have a tremendous group of players, I am proud to be their head coach, and I am 100-percent committed to their success on the field, in the classroom and in life. It's no secret Indiana University is a special place to me. I was born a Hoosier, raised a Hoosier and I am thrilled with the opportunity to remain a Hoosier for a long, long time to come."
