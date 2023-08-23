LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The 2021 Kentucky Derby is not quite in the backstretch, but it perhaps reached the far turn on Tuesday when the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission upheld a hearing officer’s decision to disqualify Medina Spirit as winner of the Derby on the basis of a positive post-race drug test.
One process – the KHRC disqualification and appeals from Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert and owner Amr Zedan – has crossed the finish line. But another – a court challenge to the ruling based on Medina Spirit’s positive post-Derby drug test for the race-day banned substance betamethasone – is only approaching the starting gate.
Zedan said the KHRC denying his appeal was “expected,” but added, “We now look forward to a court’s review and legal analysis of the express rules and the basic constitutional principles involved.”
I’m not sure about constitutional principles. I do know that the courts will bring a set of challenges – for both sides – that haven’t yet been fully in place.
For the KHRC, the basic stance has been that the substance was banned, it showed up in the post-race specimens, therefore the horse is disqualified.
It's open and shut. Over at Churchill Downs, Baffert and his vet signed a statement that they would abide by the medication rules of the state and the track, they violated one of those rules, and that’s that.
Moreover, Baffert was a repeat offender in this state and at Churchill Downs. His third-place Kentucky Oaks finisher Gamine had tested positive for the same substance the preceding fall. Baffert paid the fine, accepted the DQ, and went on with life.
But this situation is different. Baffert acknowledged giving that filly a permitted injection of betamethasone two weeks before the Oaks, but the amount that showed up in her urine after the race still was above the state limit.
In this case, Baffert says the colt was not injected with the drug at all, but instead was treated with a topical ointment for a skin condition. He says the treatments began before the colt ever arrived in Kentucky, were reported in California where they began, and would have had – by most accounts – no impact on the racing performance of the colt.
Baffert’s attorneys, Clark Brewster and W. Craig Robertson III, have argued that the statute governing the drug speaks only to its injection, not its use as a topical ointment.
And, they say, if you acknowledge that the drug did come from an ointment, you can’t say Baffert was cheating. Moreover, they will point out that the amount of betamethasone found in Medina Spirit’s system is under the threshold since established as the permitted amount for all horse races in the U.S. – including the Kentucky Derby.
Add to all this a contested process for further testing available urine samples, the contamination of one of those samples, and debate over the validity of the results that Baffert’s team is saying proves the use of an ointment, and you have a court case that could go on every bit as long as the procedural process of the KHRC – which was just over 2 years.
“We genuinely believe that the wisdom and guidance that a court can provide will bring clarity benefitting all industry partners and particularly trainers and veterinarians,” Zedan said.
It won’t matter to Medina Spirit – who died in December of 2021 while walking off the track at Santa Anita following a workout.
But it matters greatly to Baffert and his place in Kentucky Derby history. Churchill Downs earlier this summer added to a previous ban by extending his expulsion from the track through 2024.
And it matters to Zedan, who has the $1.86 million Kentucky Derby purse in the balance.
State regulations say that a legal appeal to the racing commission’s action must come in a Kentucky circuit court within 30 days of the final ruling.
You can bet on this – that lawsuit is on the way.
