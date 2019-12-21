CRAWFORD | After Ohio State loss, UK will head into Louisville matchup still seeking answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the University of Kentucky basketball team, the hope is that not everything that happened in Vegas will stay in Vegas.
The Wildcats will come into next Saturday's rivalry showdown against the University of Louisville in a rare position – having lost two in a row. But Saturday's 71-65 loss to No. 5-ranked Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic showed a bit of progress in some ways.
Coming on the heels of a loss to Utah in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, Kentucky was far more engaged, physical and competitive against the Buckeyes. The Wildcats even found a a decent outside threat; transfer Nate Sestina went 5 for 8 from 3-point range.
Sestina's presence made for better spacing on offense for the Wildcats, but scoring remains a major problem. Down 5 points late in the game, Kentucky had three straight bad possessions, throwing up quick and ill-advised shots without moving the Ohio State defense or moving the ball much in any way.
Kentucky had some success when it played under control, moved the ball and ran sets to get it inside. It just didn't do that often in the second half and particularly failed down the stretch.
"We fought," Kentucky coach John Calipari said after the game. "We tried. Thank God we had Nate. We put ourselves in a position where we had a chance to win; we just wouldn't pass the ball. We're opening up the court to drive people because everybody will collapse. And when they collapse we try to shoot it anyway. I called my last timeout just to make us pass that ball – where EJ went through for a layup. We came down three straight times with a guy wide open and shot it into a guy who is 6-10."
Kentucky stood toe to toe with Ohio State for much of the game. The Buckeyes didn't lead by more than 6 points until the late going. The Wildcats caused Ohio State some problems defensively. The Buckeyes came into the game sixth in the nation in 3-point shooting at just better than 41%, while averaging 10 3-pointers a game. They made just 6 of 19 against Kentucky but offset that with a large edge at the free-throw line, getting into the bonus early on drives to the basket and making 21 of 27 from the stripe to Kentucky's 8 of 13.
"Unusual for a team to shoot more free throws than us," Calipari said. "For the year we're way more than the other team. ... But this is a physical team; they're aggressive."
Ohio State shot 50% for the game and outrebounded Kentucky 33-25. Kentucky took 59 shots to Ohio State's 24. It did some good things. But Sestina, after making five 3s, didn't get an attempt in the game's final 10 minutes.
Sestina led the Wildcats with 17 points. Tyrese Maxey had 15, and Ashton Hagans 12. D.J. Carton led Ohio State with 15.
"They switched," Calipari said of Ohio State's defense on Sestina. "They did some stuff. That guy can coach too. ... That's a top 1, 2, 3 team; that's what they are. So, what are we?"
That's a question Calipari will ponder during a four-day Christmas break he'll give his team. He said he didn't say a great deal to his players after the loss — a few thoughts before telling them, "Go have fun with your family and we'll figure it out when we come back."
Calipari, on the other hand, will spend some time with the tape of Saturday's loss and take a look at Louisville on video.
At this point, Kentucky is a team that is undeniably talented. It also would've been lost on Saturday without a graduate transfer from Bucknell.
Since beating Michigan State, the Wildcats haven't notched a quality win and will come into next Saturday's game against Louisville actually needing a win for NCAA Tournament resume purposes — let alone bragging rights.
Kentucky will have some advantages in that game, other than home court. It should have the upper hand at the guard spots. It is long and athletic and is capable of playing very good 3-point defense. It'll challenge Louisville to put the ball on the court and drive.
But, if the 3-point woes continue, it could be another tight one — the type of game the Wildcats have not fared well in this season.
Sestina told reporters that the locker room was pretty down after Saturday's loss but that he thought the Wildcats had made progress in the toughness department.
"We're two or three possessions away from really getting this thing going," he said.
Now, Calipari and the Wildcats will look to figure out a way to knock off Louisville at home, in the hopes up jump-starting the second half of their season.
