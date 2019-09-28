LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Well, that de-escalated quickly.
The University of Kentucky football program carried more momentum into this season than it had enjoyed in four decades: a bowl win over Penn State, talented playmakers returning and a quarterback who won 10 games in his first season as starter.
Despite some major losses to the NFL Draft, this was a team that coach Mark Stoops expected to prove that his program had reached a cruising level in the upper half of the SEC’s Eastern Division.
Instead, after a 24-7 loss at South Carolina on Saturday, the plane is close to crashing into the mountain. Kentucky avoided its first shutout loss since Joker Phillips’ final game as coach in 2012, but still lost its third straight to open conference play, and finds itself at 0-3 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 2013.
Five games into the season, this is a team that is reeling -- though it is not without excuse. Take last season’s success, but subtract Benny Snell on offense and Josh Allen on defense, plus a handful of other losses to the NFL, and take away starting quarterback Terry Wilson to a season-ending knee injury, plus some other untimely losses and you can see the bottom line starting to sink.
But here’s the problem: The sum of all that math should not be square one. It should not add up to the number of missed tackles the Wildcats had against the Gamecocks, which mathematicians are still trying to count.
Kentucky was playing a South Carolina team that ranked next-to-last in the SEC in pass defense, giving up 290.5 yards per game. The Wildcats threw for 97.
It was this bad. Kentucky possessed the ball for 9:12 in the third quarter. It managed just 33 net yards in all that time. For the game, Kentucky was just 2-for-15 on third down.
Making the offensive futility worse is the effect it appears to be having on defensive performance. Now, Kentucky’s defense was missing tackles from the opening kickoff, including at least a half-dozen on the 11-play, 75 yard TD drive that South Carolina opened the game with, setting a tone.
But on Carolina’s scoring drive to go up 24-0, the defense showed a distinct lack of will, allowing Gamecock rushers to run through tackles even after their forward progress had all but stopped. That’s a troubling sign.
South Carolina had a pair of 100-yard rushers. It racked up nearly 34 minutes of possession.
Offensively for Kentucky, nothing worked until the game was all but over. Receivers ran bad routes. Smith threw interceptions and fumbled the ball on a sack. Stoops tried wideout Lynn Bowden at quarterback but he was ineffective.
By the time Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith was taking his fourth sack of the game, you wondered why he was still out there. If he’s hurt, why risk him?
Stoops must have thought the same thing. He put Bowden back in at quarterback with 4:34 left, and he completed an 8-yard pass on a straight drop back, then Chris Rodriguez broke off a 44-yard run, and Kentucky looked a competent college offense again. Bowden dropped back to pass on the next play, found nothing, then scrambled for 26 yards. Rodriguez scored on the next play.
That drive leaves some hope for Kentucky. Bowden is dangerous, looked solid in a chance to drop back and throw, and most assuredly is the best answer for Kentucky’s offense moving forward.
He gives Kentucky a chance to win. Give him a package tailored to his talents. Get the running backs into the offense. Utilize the playmakers at receivers. And try to make the best of a bad situation.
A bowl game is still very much possible for this Kentucky team. But it needs to find itself, and its identity.
The Wildcats were hoping for more entering the season. But this is where they are. Stoops would be well-advised to use the bye week to get Bowden ready to play quarterback. Remake the mess that the team has become over the past three weeks, and come back ready to compete on the other side.
