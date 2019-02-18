CRAWFORD | After tough loss, Louisville women's fans line up to lift up players
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The game was over, and it was one of those losses that sticks with you. National television. A lot on the line, maybe a conference championship, maybe an NCAA Tournament seed. In any event, it was a home loss, the first in more than a year.
Lest there be any confusion over Asia Durr’s state of mind after Louisville’s 79-73 upset loss to No. 20 Miami on Sunday, listen to her assessment of her own play.
“I sucked today,” she said. “I played like butt.”
What most players, what most teams, would like to do in that situation is sink back into the locker room, get cleaned up and changed, get out of the arena and on to something else. What Louisville’s players do is different.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz doesn’t take his team to the locker room for postgame conversation. He has one at midcourt, even after difficult home losses. Then the players fan out in twos, each to a different point around the court where the stairs come down to courtside. And for 15 or 20 minutes, they sign autographs. They pose for pictures. They meet fans.
This is not a typical thing. Walz does it so his players get accustomed to expressing gratitude to fans. But occasionally, like after Sunday’s loss to Miami, a strange thing happens.
It’s fans who are expressing the gratitude. Durr shook her head as she looked at her stat line, 16 points on 5-17 shooting, 2-of-8 in the second half, 1-of-6 from three-point range. She felt bad.
Then she looked up. The line awaiting a moment with her stretched from the floor all the way up the lower level of KFC Yum! Center seating, and up into the concourse.
“It feels great,” Durr said. “Just to get a hug from a fan. It feels good. Even when we lose. . . . Fans are still there, cheering, smiling. It really makes you feel good. I’m thankful for that.”
You don’t really see this after men’s games. You don’t see it too often anywhere.
Walz went out of his way to thank the more than 12,000 who showed up for Sunday’s game. He asks a lot of the school’s marketing and athletic departments in terms of promoting the program, but reminds his players that once the ball is tipped, “It’s all up to you.”
It speaks to the fan base that the program has built here that, even after a disappointing loss, a crowd stayed, and players were grateful.
While attendance for basketball around the country is dwindling, the Louisville women have boosted their average by nearly 2,000 a game over last season's Final Four pace.
Maybe the connection built in these little postgame sessions is one reason. Certainly, success on the court builds following.
But as was demonstrated at Louisville on Sunday, with this particular team, there's something more.
