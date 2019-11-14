LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville women’s basketball team has a slew of talented newcomers but needed big-time performances from three returnees to win its 98th straight game against an unranked opponent Thursday night.
Jazmine Jones scored a career high 25 points; Dana Evans added a career high 24 points and Kylee Shook had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the No. 9-ranked Cardinals held off Central Michigan 76-63.
Louisville never led by more than 9 points in the first half but pushed its lead out to 15 near the end of the third quarter and looked as if it would put the game away. Instead, Central Michigan scored five straight to stay within striking distance – but the Chippewas never could get closer than 8 points the rest of the way.
"This was a really good win right here," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "We have a long way to go. I said that months ago. We still have to figure out our identity. We need to figure out a way to make some layups. But this is a Central Michigan team that’s going to win a lot of games."
The Cardinals, who came into the game with a mandate from Walz to take care of the basketball, turned it over only 12 times against Central Michigan. They still struggled, however, to finish around the rim, making just 13 of 29 layups.
They shot just 37.3% for the game and made just 3 of 11 3-pointers. But they didn’t allow Central Michigan to shoot much better and had a 15-6 edge in second-chance points.
Jones, who played a great deal of the game in foul trouble, made 10 of 13 shots and pulled down nine rebounds, while also swiping a team best three steals in 33 minutes.
"We’ve got to find a way to get Jaz the ball more," Walz said. "She’s shooting something like 80% on the season. We’ve got to be smart enough to do that. So we run a play for Jaz and she scores, then they decide they want to do something different. I tell them, 'There’s a reason I do get paid. I watch the game.' We have some players that, if a professor told them that there was going to be a test tomorrow and all the answers would be 'B,' some of them would check, 'A' because they think he’s trying to trick them. ... I’m just, if something works, stick with it."
Evans, who played all 40 minutes, hurt Central Michigan with dribble penetration, getting to the line where she made 10 of 11 free throws. She made only 6 of 18 shots from the field. Shook went 5 for 13 from the field and blocked five shots.
"It’s going to be a grind," Walz said. "We’ve been spoiled the past few years. It’s been a lot of 20-point wins. And our fans have been great and really brought the energy in the third quarter. But it’s really going to be a grind."
The Cardinals return to action at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 against UT Chattanooga at 6:30 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
