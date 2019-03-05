CRAWFORD | Amid ACC repeat, top-seed projection, award mentions, Louisville women prep for next step
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was 20 years ago this season that the University of Louisville women’s basketball team moved into Freedom Hall as its full-time home, after playing in a series of smaller venues for years.
The decision was then-athletic director Tom Jurich’s, and even some fans of the Louisville women wondered why he did it. When then-co-coach Martin Clapp spoke to a bunch of Cardinal boosters before the season, one asked him if he was worried about playing in front of 17,000 empty seats. For the season-opener, the women opened a double-header with the men’s team, to give them a bit of an attendance boost in their new home.
I’m not sure how the next home game, with a curtain drawn around the upper deck in Freedom Hall, was received, because the Louisville newspaper did not staff it, and the four paragraphs it wrote on the game did not note it.
I only mention all this because the past 48 hours have been particularly impressive for the women’s program and coach Jeff Walz. On Sunday, his team won its share of a second straight regular-season title in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the nation’s toughest conference this season.
A day later, senior All-American Asia Durr, fresh off being named a finalist for the John Wooden Award, was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Award. Walz already had been named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
And, from a team standpoint, perhaps more significant than either of those is the NCAA women’s basketball selection committee’s announcement Monday that the Cardinals are the No. 2 overall seed for the tournament at the end of the regular season.
That, of course, means little for the final bracket, which will be announced in about a week. But it shows the Cards are on schedule to make a serious run at a repeat Final Four appearance.
They still, however, have work to do. Take a look at the ACC Tournament. The top four seeds in that tournament are all ranked among the top 13 on the NCAA’s seed list, with three of them in the top nine. Louisville could have to get by No. 9 N.C. State – in Greensboro, N.C. – just to get to a potential championship game rematch against Notre Dame, which is seeded No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament but was made the No. 3 overall seed, behind Louisville, in the NCAA seed rankings.
Whoever fares better among Louisville and Notre Dame in this upcoming tournament likely earns a spot in the Chicago Regional. Whoever does not could be headed west to Portland.
I write about these things because I remember the days of playing in high school gyms for the Louisville women, and weeks like the one that just passed should not be allowed to go by without further comment, just because Walz and his program have reached the point of yearly Final Four expectations.
The program had never won back-to-back regular season titles in any league prior to its victory on Sunday.
A great deal has changed for the Louisville women’s program. More than 10,000 showed up for their regular-season home finale, and many of them stood in line for a couple of hours afterward to get autographs or photos. Louisville beat the No. 10 team in the nation by 30 points in that game, and Durr matched a career-high with 47 points.
Earlier this season, the Cardinals beat UConn for just the second time in their history.
All of this is to say, things are pretty good for this bunch right now. And they still have at least one home game remaining, and perhaps two, when the NCAA Tournament returns to the KFC Yum! Center.
“So proud to say I coach this great group of young women,” Walz said via Twitter earlier this week. “Not only are they special basketball players, they are even better people! It is possible to win at a high level and impact the lives of these student athletes in a positive way.”
There was a time at Louisville when nobody thought any of this was possible. Just because it has become commonplace, we shouldn’t forget that.
