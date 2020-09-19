CRAWFORD | Amid changes, ESPN's GameDay show set to carry on, in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Over the past 3 decades, ESPN’s College GameDay has become a part of the college football experience. It’s selection of a site for the show is eagerly awaited each week. Its presence on campus is a happening.
But like everything else in the age of COVID-19, the GameDay game plan has undergone significant revisions, and continues to evolve. The gang will be at Cardinal Stadium Saturday morning, appearing at the University of Louisville campus for the third time in 5 years Saturday before the Cardinals’ 7:30 matchup against Miami.
But fans won’t be allowed to attend. The program will continue with its usual analysis, storytelling and spirited football fodder, but as host Rece Davis said in a video interview on Friday, the feel can’t be the same.
Last week’s show at Wake Forest was a wake-up call to the changes.
“Initially it was very weird,” Davis said. “Mostly, when you walk up to the set, you’re sort of used to this burgeoning intensity that sort of surrounds the set when you walk into the area every week, and you don’t have that. You have the self-motivation and the adrenaline that you feel for wanting to put on a great show and do your job well, but that little extra juice that you would get from the excitement of being in the area or on campus is certainly missing. I think we’ve found a way as much as possible to try to duplicate that for the folks at home in terms of showing some signs and having virtual fans. Everybody’s kind of used to watching television in that way now.”
GameDay has welcomed fans to make signs and will feature many of the same trappings the show always has – the features, Lee Corso and the mascot head, the picks and a guest picker (Davis wouldn’t give any hints).
Everyone is excited about @CollegeGameDay coming to town... ...some people... Might be a little too excited. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/SaAYV2sf33— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) September 18, 2020
Once all that is under way, Davis said, the focus is not so different from a normal game week show.
“Once the football discussion starts, you miss the instantaneous reaction of the fans, but other than that you’re kind of into the show,” he said. “You’re listening to each other. We’re talking and going back and forth and busting chops and agreeing and disagreeing and trying to tell stories and give insight. And from that standpoint, it’s all completely normal, to be honest with you. The thing that was noticeable to me, was, for instance, if someone said (Saturday) morning that Miami was going to win easily, you’re accustomed to hearing “Boo, boo, you guys stink!” And you don’t get that kind of instant feedback that you can feed off of.”
Behind the scenes, however, life is far different. That Davis appeared via Zoom conference is testament to that. COVID precautions are considerable.
“We follow the guidelines. We have to pass the tests. We’re tested regularly,” Davis said. “I’ve been here since (Thursday) and I’ve walked downstairs to get food and walked down the street to get coffee. And when I say get food it’s walk down and take it back to the room. So we’re operating very cautiously, and trying to make sure that we protect ourselves and our people on the show, and protect people you come in contact with. The days of Thursday night dinners and all of us gathering – that we miss so much – those aren’t happening this year. But hopefully we’ll get back to them soon. You’ll see on the set that we’re socially distant at all times. Everything is sanitized. We’re handling our own stuff, we’re doing our own makeup, all of these things that are different and that we’re utilizing to try and be as cautious as we possibly can.”
But not getting out to see the town doesn’t mean the show producers and talent aren’t aware of what’s happening in Louisville. The city has become a flashpoint for national protests at times over the past several months. It has seen more than 110 consecutive days of protests in the wake of the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
Louisville’s football team is wearing a Black Lives Matter helmet decal and has voiced support for various social justice initiatives.
Davis said the show will be aware of that and won’t shy away from discussing it – when the subject intersects with football.
“It’s a consideration, and it’s certainly something that I think we’ve all taken great care to be aware of so that we’re informed,” Davis said. “You want to find the right balance. Our mantra from the top of our company has been issues away from the field, where they intersect with sports, we will not hesitate to delve into. And that certainly qualifies here because of the issues surrounding Breonna Taylor and the recent judgments. We’re not going to shy away from expressing judgment when it is appropriate. Certainly, we’re aware of the atmosphere of any of the cities we come to, and Louisville is no different. At the same time, we’re aware that we’re a football show first, and I think we’ve shown that we’re courageous in that regard with what we’ve done up to this point. But we also want to be wise in how we find the balance so that we’re giving the appropriate tone to matters that are so serious. If it is part of a game story where players are involved with a social justice issue or a cause or making a statement on the uniform or whatever it might be, we’re not going to be shy or hesitant about addressing any of those things.”
GameDay’s presence in Louisville is important for the program, fans or not. It still means national exposure, positive light for a program in just the second game of its second season under coach Scott Satterfield. It gave the program a chance to have some fun in promoting the event on social media, and allows Satterfield and his staff another chance to cast their rebuilding job in Louisville in a favorable national setting.
It’ll also be the first time GameDay has been on Louisville’s campus since its recent addition to and renovation of Cardinal Stadium was completed.
“He’s completely changed the culture in a very short period of time,” Davis said. “I really hate saying things like that because everybody in college football uses, you know, ‘Our culture is better than your culture, and we’re family,’ and all that, and there’s a lot of truth to it. I think sometimes it starts coming across like white noise. But I think things had become so dispirited at Louisville when he got here that doing things like he did, like lending a hand personally to refurbish the football facilities, making sure he had connections with the players on a personal level, I think all of that has paid dividends. We saw that last year. In Coach (Bobby) Petrino’s last year, they look disinterested, they look disheartened, and never at any time last year did they appear that way. And I think that’s a testament to what Scott has been able to do.”
Whether Louisville beats Miami or not, GameDay’s presence on campus is a victory for the program, altered football landscape or not.
“We do think our show has become an important part of college football Saturday,” Davis said. “Throughout the offseason, my stock response to every question was that if there’s going to be college football, we’re going to have College GameDay and if at all possible we’re going to try to travel. It’s certainly different. It gives a little bit more of a sense of place if we’re actually in stadiums. Our travel is going to be different this year, as you would expect. But I think it’s important to give fans at least a little taste that eventually we’re going to get back.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.