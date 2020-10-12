LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to sports in times like these, moments matter. They matter more than standings or the day-to-day statistical churn of wins and losses, though it is that daily beat that produces the moments.
People aren’t watching sports like they did pre-pandemic. They can’t do it in person, and they’re not watching (as much) on TV. There’s too much surface noise. COVID-19 restrictions. Societal unrest. Election drama.
But sometimes there are moments that will break through all that to give us that transcendent taste of what we love about sports in the first place – if we’ll sit still and focus enough to notice them.
I had one of those moments Saturday night during the University of Kentucky’s football victory over Mississippi State. Maybe you did too. Redshirt junior defensive end Josh Paschal made a perfect read on a screen pass, snatched it from the air and sprinted, all 6-foot-3-inch, 278 pounds, toward the end zone, before being caught a few yards from the goal line.
During that sprint, however, I immediately thought of all Paschal has been through.
A surprise discovery of malignant skin cancer on his foot before his sophomore season in 2018. He underwent three surgeries. Then monthly immunotherapy treatments that left him physically drained. Still, he felt good enough to come back and play in three games.
Last season, he completed a year-long course of immunotherapy in August and only then began the fight to get back to 100%. He started all 13 games, getting stronger as the season went on.
This season, he had been at his best. Kentucky coaches awarded him team defensive player of the game honors in the Wildcats’ first two games.
To see him streaking down the field with a chance for a rare defensive lineman touchdown was to see the culmination of a great deal of faith, hard work and perseverance. It was a beautiful thing. Though he was caught short and someone else had to carry the ball over the goal line, it’s hard not to be inspired by that kind of thing.
It wasn’t lost on Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.
“He’s an amazing individual,” Stoops said. "Josh has been some tough situations, and to see him come through the other side is an inspiration.”
But what happened a little while later inspired Stoops even more.
Paschal was lying on the Kroger Field turf in front of a silent stadium, a crowd that knows all he has been through holding his breath as trainers looked at his injured knee. Paschal would get up, limp off and did not start the second half. It turns out it was only a sprain, and he should be back this week. But Paschal didn’t know that when the team came in at halftime.
“It’s just like his leadership and the way he responded at halftime,” Stoops said. “He injured his knee. He was hurt, unsure whether he could play, unsure how significant that injury is. But he’s the guy that wanted to speak at halftime with me and address the team and to lead. He’s a courageous young man. He’s a leader. He’s passionate about the way he plays ,and it affects other people. He’s a remarkable young man.”
Stoops is finding plenty of inspiration on his team these days. He finds it in offensive line coach John Schlaman, who is battling an aggressive form of cancer that involves the liver. He finds it in Chris Oats, a defensive back who had been hospitalized since May with an undisclosed medical condition, who got to go home from a rehab facility on Saturday before Kentucky’s game.
On Sunday, Stoops traveled to Oats’ home to deliver the game ball from Saturday’s win.
“You think about what coach Schlarman is going through,” Stoops said. “I could tell you, without getting into details, that it’s just amazing the inspiration of what John is doing. And it’s tough on him. Also — to go up and to see Chris yesterday and deliver that game ball to him and to see what Chris is going through — we don’t take enough time to be grateful for what we have. Our team needs to understand that things can change in a moment. We have enough situations on our team where we can just look right at those examples and realize how fortunate we are and that we need to make the most of what we have.”
Yes, we live in tough times. It’s always good to be reminded, quite often, people are even tougher.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.