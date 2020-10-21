LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By this time, I think most people know that my view of COVID-19 is to treat the virus with great respect. It is to err on the side of caution. I endorse following the guidelines, social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, looking out for each other and in general acting like we have some sense until this threat subsides or until there’s a vaccine or definitive treatment.
We don’t need to shut our lives or businesses down. We just need to stay away from each other, physically, especially for prolonged periods, especially indoors. And we need to be serious about that.
But these are confusing times. The messages we are getting from government, federal and state are mixed. The numbers are difficult to put into context, in a time when context is exactly what we need.
If I told you, for instance, that Jefferson County, Kentucky, is experiencing 28.9 new positive COVID-19 tests per 100,000 population per day, it might raise your eyebrows. But it probably wouldn’t send you running for shelter. On the other hand, if I told you that Jefferson County had entered the “red” alert phase of COVID positivity and that Louisville’s top health official described the city’s condition as “uncontrolled spread,” it might cause another.
As it turns out, right now in Louisville, that's exactly where we are.
At one point, we were told to watch the positivity rate (positive tests as a percentage of tests administered) as the number to watch. Now, we’re being given a color-coding system based not on positivity rate but on "incidence rate," positive tests per 100,000 population, which can be more a factor of testing than an increase in the actual percentage of infections.
On Oct. 4, the positivity rate in Louisville was 7%. Today, it is 6% and has declined steadily, with a couple of interspersed increases, according to data from the city's website.
Which brings us to the decision that Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio faces Thursday. Pollio, with input from the board, will make a decision on whether to suspend high school sports for the county’s public schools by 8 p.m. Thursday.
If you look at the numbers and state designation, it doesn’t look good for the games continuing.
“The state document is very clear,” Pollio said. “When you go in red, suspend athletics.”
My problem is this: Why is “red” what it is? The state could just have easily set “red” at 30 new cases per 100,000. It could have stayed with its prior assessments and put “red,” say, where it put the line for its travel advisories, at 15% positivity rate. It could’ve put it at 10% or anywhere.
In other words, it’s just a designation.
What is unclear is just how much of a problem COVID-19 is right now in Kentucky’s schools or in sports in Kentucky’s schools or in schools or sports in this county.
I was among those who thought schools around the state should’ve done what Louisville did and delay the start of school. But I understood those counties with low case numbers not seeing the need for that. I didn’t view it as negligent for them to make the decision to return. And frankly, I thought sports could’ve held off another few weeks before getting under way.
In Louisville, the district was more cautious, and in watching things proceed, the problems have been minimal. A team will have to sit here and there. Players test positive and have to sit. Others have to quarantine.
But the case hasn’t been made, that I can see, that athletes are testing positive in higher numbers or that the community is being put in jeopardy by the games being played (the latter would be an easier case to make to me, but we’re not getting any contact tracing information to be able to say one way or the other.)
Here are the numbers we do have.
In the state of Kentucky, there are just under 650,000 students in grades K-12. The number who have tested positive since the school year began is 1,250. That’s about 0.02% of students. No school-age child has died of COVID-19 in Kentucky since the start of the outbreak, though enough have been hospitalized and little enough is known about long-term effects to make all of this a serious concern. Among teachers and staff, the number is also below 1%.
In Jefferson County, a district of around 100,000 students, there have been 112 test positive since the school year began, according to state public health data. In the past week, there were 20. Among teachers and staff, 68 have test positive. Last week, there were 12.
In New York City, where in-person instruction has resumed part-time, early testing results have been encouraging and a little surprising, according to a report in The New York Times. Out of 16,298 students and staff members randomly tested, there were 28 positives: 20 staff members and eight students. Officials there offered an explanation: Students are more compliant with guidelines than the general public.
Either way, the numbers — and New York’s safety measures — are something to think about.
Not that Pollio and the JCPS board need any more. The call that they have in Jefferson County is a difficult one, because the guidance from the state is not ambiguous.
“They have given us a clear rubric on this, and we will follow that,” Pollio said Tuesday. “So instead of going by other gut feelings or opinions, we're going to follow the guidance of the experts.”
For instance, I don't know if there's more of a problem in schools than current testing shows, or even to what degree the spread of the virus from kids to families has led to the state's uptick in hospitalizations (which is another factor to consider).
I’m not here to second-guess public officials trying to act in the best interests of the safety of children (or adults). I’m not anti-expert. You won’t hear me railing if high school sports in Louisville are suspended.
What I would like to know is what threat exists today that didn’t exist last week, or even when sports began last month, when the city’s positivity rate was even higher?
How much has the return to schools in some Kentucky counties led to the state’s rise in cases? How do we explain to a high school senior that he or she can’t compete, but kids a year older in college can?
The KHSAA has approved the start of basketball, which would seem a far more dangerous proposition given that it is played indoors, as are numerous indoor sports poised to get under way next month.
Those, to me, would be more of a concern than outdoor sports now going on that have operated with some degree of success to this point.
Regardless, the onset of cold weather, an expected new wave of cases, and the general frustration of the public with a pandemic that won’t subside on its own will conspire to make life difficult for those making decisions.
We are not as far along the road to recovery as we’d hoped. What I do hope is that we’re better educated regarding this virus, and better able to operate with it in our midst.
One thing is perfectly clear to me, however – the decisions of our public officials and the rationale behind them must be crystal clear to the public. One reason we haven’t fared better is that messages have been mixed, people can’t always make sense of them, and absent any coherent reason, they keep doing their own thing.
Any coach will tell you, if you bench a kid, it’s better if he knows why. JCPS should keep that in mind as it moves forward.
