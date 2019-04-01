LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Whatever Jeff Walz’s plans for the future are, they didn’t include returning to Louisville this week. His plan was to have his Louisville women’s basketball team in Tampa for the Final Four.
Regardless, now that the Cardinals have fallen from the NCAA Tournament with an 80-73 loss to UConn in the Elite Eight, Walz's week will include questions about his future at Louisville.
He’s been dealing with them ever since a Chattanooga reporter who covers the University of Tennessee cited a source within the Louisville athletics department saying they were prepared to lose Walz to UT.
Since that time, Walz has declined to make any kind of definitive statement about his future. When that happens, it usually means a guy isn’t sure what might happen. In fact, knowing Walz, he saw the headline on this story, thought, “Heck, I’d like to know,” and took a look.
For the record, Walz said that there has been no communication with anyone from Tennessee, as late as Sunday afternoon. Before the Albany Regional, he said winning that regional was his focus. After Sunday’s loss, he said, ““I’m the coach at Louisville. Unless there’s a pink slip in my e-mail. Which I haven’t checked. . . . Some guy on Twitter says he knows enough to get me fired, I don’t know.”
Still, whether he will continue to be the coach at Louisville will be a matter of speculation until Tennessee fills its opening.
Why would Walz be interested in Tennessee? It’s a brand name in women’s college basketball. It has great tradition. It offers the ability to recruit at a high level. Walz has recruited well at Louisville, but Tennessee offers a bit better academic profile, and those things matter more to top-level women’s recruits than they do to men.
Schools in the women’s Final Four this year will include UConn (U.S. News ranking of No. 63 among national colleges and universities), Oregon (No. 102), and likely Notre Dame (No. 18) and Baylor (No. 78).
Louisville, while it has stabilized after some controversy surrounding its board of trustees and is working to recover from issues within its foundation, Louisville is No. 171. Tennessee is No. 115.
Walz has two children from his first marriage who live in South Carolina, and Knoxville would be a better location for them.
And Walz, with his ability as a game strategist and as a recruiter, is ideally qualified to return Tennessee to its dynastic status, or at least as close as it can get in an era when dynasties are becoming more difficult to maintain in the women’s game.
So what’s not to like? Several factors could work against Walz at Tennessee. The first is the question of gender. Would Tennessee want to hire a male coach to sit in the seat made famous by Pat Summit, whose statue stands outside the arena and whose name is on the court?
The subject of male coaches in the women’s game was taken up recently by Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw, who said publicly that she doesn’t ever plan to hire another male assistant, because she feels like the women’s game should be about giving women opportunities in the coaching profession.
What would the reaction be to this high profile job flipping from female to male? And does it even matter?
An ESPN.com poll of fans asked who Tennessee should hire? Walz led the poll, but with just 18 percent of the vote. South Carolina's Cara Lawson was No. 2 at 16 percent and Kellie Harper of Missouri State, who was a point guard at Tennessee, drew 15 percent.
One thing that shouldn’t be an issue is money. Tennessee can pay. Louisville can pay. Walz and Tyra spoke on Saturday about things the school is willing to do for Walz and the women’s program.
“We haven’t had discussions about Tennessee (rumors) specifically, but we have had discussions about the future, and I think he’s clear on how we feel about him and what he’s done for our program and what we can do going forward,” Tyra told WDRB.
I don’t like to say what guys “should” do in these columns, because, for most of the people involved, I know them and like them and have a realization that it’s their lives under discussion, not really a sports conversation. You get to know these people a little bit, and you understand that there’s a whole life beyond what people see on the sidelines. It’s about more than games and winners and losers.
With Walz and Louisville, there are compelling reasons to stay. The most important factor in coaching hires is “fit.” We already know, Walz and Louisville fit like a glove. If he wants to buy a round of beer for the KFC Yum! Center crowd, everybody thinks it’s great. If he says something crazy, people eat it up.
He’s built a winner here. Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma was asked about Louisville’s program on Saturday, and said, “They've pretty much reached the place where most people hope to go. They have a great program. They have great crowd support. They have great support from the university. They win. They go to the Final Four. You know, they win championships in their league.”
Walz knows what he does works here. And as much as you think it will work in a higher profile environment, you can’t be sure. Charlie Strong thought he could do at Texas what he did at Louisville. It wasn’t the same.
I don’t know what Walz will do. I do know that Louisville’s program, with as nice an arena as you’ll find in college basketball and a fan base that has grown to one of the largest in the college game, will attract someone good.
“We want him to be our coach,” Tyra said. “We think he has built something special here.”
Whatever the case, the next move is his.
