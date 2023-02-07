CRAWFORD | Another low: Louisville suffers record 21st loss in 91-57 blowout at Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a season of low points, this was perhaps the worst of the season for a University of Louisville basketball team that now has fallen to 3-21, setting a new program record for losses in a single season.
And that wasn’t even the worst part of Tuesday night’s 91-57 pummeling at Pittsburgh.
The say-uncle moment came with 4:32 left, after Pitt’s 16th three-point basket of the game, when Panthers’ coach Jeff Capel called timeout to get his starters out of the game. Louisville coach Kenny Payne had long since done so. Pitt’s lead at that point was 33 points. It wound up winning by 34.
Louisville offered nothing in the way of defense. It allowed more points than it had in any game this season. Pitt shot 60 percent in the first half, building a 20-point lead. It opened the second half with a 13-1 run. It shot 55 percent for the game. It blocked nearly as many shots (13) as Louisville made (16). The Cardinals made only 6 two-point field goals in the entire game. In the second half, Pitt did block more shots (10) than Louisville made (8).
The game began with ESPN’s announcers saying, “You wouldn’t know this team was 3-20 by the way they are playing.”
They hadn’t seen anything yet. By the end of the game, you wondered how they had won the three.
"I could talk about what we didn't do right," first-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. "I could just tell you, we didn't come to a fight. It was a fight. We didn't show up. And I blame myself for that. I tried really hard to explain to the players exactly who you are facing, exactly who you're playing against. Out of all the teams we've played, none are better than Pittsburgh. . . . They're a very good offensive team. A very tough team. A very connected team. They've got a chance to win this conference."
It's a sobering reminder that the Cards improvement over the past four game came against a run of almost unprecedented weak ACC competition. And in fact, it revises the assessment that this team had improved at all. Just three weeks ago, it lost to this same Pitt team by 21, and trailed by only 9 with 10 minutes left in the game.
Against a solid Pittsburgh squad Tuesday night, Louisville wilted when its shots stopped falling. Tied 14-14, it missed 9 shots in a row and 12 out of 13 – or something like that, does the actual number really matter? And Pitt went on a 17-1 run. Heck, the rest of the game was one, extended run.
“Things just keep getting worse,” Louisville play-by-play man Paul Rogers said after the game on his postgame broadcast.
Pitt made 17 three-pointers.
Before last season, Louisville was 9-1 in Pittsburgh’s Peterson Events Center. It has now lost back-to-back games there, and it has never looked farther from winning one than it did in a lackluster finish on Tuesday. The Cards did not make a field goal in the game's final 4:27.
El Ellis, who has led the Cards in scoring in 14 of its 20 previous games, finished with only 7 points on 2-9 shooting.
"I'm not worried about El," Payne said. "He'll bounce back. He's a competitor. He wants to play well. He wants to do the right things. Probably right now, like me, he's embarrassed. . . . When you're on a basketball court and a team is just punching you and punching you and you come down and there's 5 or 6 possessions in a row where guys can't remember the play or don't run the play, it's frustrating. And El went through some of those frustrations tonight. But at the end of the day it's about Pittsburgh and what they did to us. They put us on our heels."
Mike James led Louisville with 11 points. Hercy Miller scored 10 points off the bench. No other Louisville players reached double figures. Emmanuel Okorafor had 6 points and 6 rebounds in 19 minutes.
Next up for the Cards is a trip to Miami (19-5), which is coming off an 81-59 throttling of Duke, on Saturday at 7 p.m.
