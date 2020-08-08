LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It will be history at the track, on the track, and for the track when the $200,000 Ellis Park Derby goes to post Saturday afternoon in Henderson, Kentucky.
Ellis Park has never been in position to host a Kentucky Derby prep race during its summer meet, which is appropriate, because Tommy Drury, trainer of 4-5 favorite Art Collector, never has been in a position to train a Derby horse.
Both will happen this weekend, thanks to a racing season in upheaval from COVID-19 and a nod, perhaps, from the racing gods. The winner will collect 50 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, with 20 points for second, 10 for third and five to the fourth-place finisher.
Jeff Hall, Ellis Park’s director of racing operations, has worked at the track for nearly three decades and knows what this means to the 98-year-old track.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to even have the race to begin with,” Hall said. “To have one of the top horses in the country coming here to run, right now is our time to shine with this. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Drury never figured to be in this position. He has trained horses at the Starlight Racing Center in Goshen, Kentucky, for 29 years. Notice, it’s “Starlight,” not limelight. He had never trained a graded stakes winner until four weeks ago, when Art Collector punched his Derby ticket with a victory in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.
Art Collector was not a Derby contender in the spring. Given a usual Triple Crown calendar, he might well be training up to a Breeders’ Cup run. Owner Bruce Lunsford was left looking for a new trainer when the colt was one of three in the barn of trainer Joe Sharp who tested positive for a banned substance in March. He moved Art Collector to Starlight thinking it might be a temporary home, but with COVID, it turned out to be a long-term solution. And a fortuitous one.
Drury knew he was getting a good colt. He has made him even better, going 3-for-3 and emerging as one of the top 3-year-olds in the country.
While Drury admits he may not have had dreams of the Derby when Art Collector came to him, now he’s just trying to keep him sharp for the first Saturday in September. Drury and Lunsford had a decision to make after the Blue Grass – run Art Collector one more time, or train the eight weeks up to the Derby.
“Bruce kind of left the decision up to me,” Drury said. “I felt we needed to go somewhere, and that was our only option. Before I said too much, I just wanted to make sure my horse came out of the Keeneland race OK and everything was in good order. Now that we’re back on the track and seeing him train, gosh, if anything it seems like he’s better. The timing of it is going to be good leading up to the Derby. That’s the ultimate goal, and we’re going to try to take our best shot.”
Drury doesn’t need anything eye-popping at Ellis Park. The Derby spot is secure. He just wants to see his colt continue to improve, and to stay healthy and in a good groove.
“The good news is that it’s not a have-to-win situation,” he said. “If at any point Brian feels like we’re not getting the trip or things aren’t going the way we need it to go, we don’t have to abuse him to win the race. We just want to get the race under our belt. This isn’t the long-term goal. This is just a steppingstone to get us there.”
His main competition Sunday could come from 9-2 second-choice Shared Sense, trained by Brad Cox. The Godolphin colt. Another late-bloomer, won the Indiana Derby by three lengths to establish a bit of a Derby portfolio, but he likely needs a first or second on Sunday to earn serious consideration – and points.
“We figure he’ll need the 20 points (for second) to get in,” Cox said. “Then it would be up to Godolphin if they want to nominate him and pay the supplemental fee for the Derby. It’s another step up for him. It’s a solid race, and Art Collector is the deserving favorite, so we’ll see. The points to the winner would be nice and the purse would be even nicer. But he’s doing well.
The Tom Amoss-trained Dean Martini, winner of the Ohio Derby, is next in the morning line at 10-1.
But the main storyline will be Art Collector, and Drury, trying to continue a once-in-a-lifetime run with a once-in-a-lifetime race at Ellis Park.
“We were kind of late getting to the party, and we’ve needed every, little thing to fall into place for him to get him to this point,” Drury said. “And for Ellis to have a Derby prep this year, and to offer the race they’re offering in the time that they are, it’s great ... I was joking with someone the other day, this horse was a half-mile fit the first week of May. There was zero chance to even consider it had the Derby been on its normal schedule. Even with the Derby being pushed back, we’ve needed every, little thing to go our way. And as you know, in horse racing, more often than not, that doesn’t happen ... It’s almost like the stars are aligned.”
ELLIS PARK DERBY FIELD AND POST POSITIONS:
PP horse (weight) trainer/jockey odds
1. Trident Hit (118) Brendan Walsh/Corey Lanerie 30-1
2. Anneau d’Or (118) Blaine Wright/Tyler Baze 12-1
3. Sprawl (118) Bill Mott/Julien Leparoux 15-1
4. Art Collector (122) Tommy Drury/Brian Hernandez Jr. 4-5
5. Necker Island (118) Chris Hartman/Mitchell Murrill 15-1
6. Little Menace (120) Steve Asmussen/ Martin Garcia 20-1
7. Truculent (118) Jack Sisterson/Adam Beschizza 30-1
8. Rowdy Yates (118) Steve Asmussen/Shaun Bridgmohan 20-1
9. Dean Martini (122) Tom Amoss/James Graham 10-1
10. Attachment Rate (118) Dale Romans/Joe Talamo 20-1
11. Winning Impressions (118) Dallas Stewart/Joe Rocco 20-1
12. Shared Sense (122) Brad Cox/Florent Geroux 9-2
(AE) Rogue Element (118) Dale Romans/Miguel Mena 30-1
(AE) Also eligible - needs scratch to run
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. Interviews from JR Communications and the HBPA.