CRAWFORD | As college football takes hopeful steps toward season, doctors still have doubts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Around the nation, college football programs are in various states of returning to action. Players are reporting to campus, learning new safety protocols and beginning voluntary workouts.
On Wednesday, the NCAA took a major step by approving a plan that would put the season on course for an on-time start, with its 29-day preseason timetable unchanged from a regular season.
Coaches around the nation are hopeful. You won’t find too many discouraging words. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney said he had “zero doubt” the season would come off back in March, and hasn’t backed away from that optimism since. At Louisville, athletics director Vince Tyra said he’s expecting to play a full season that begins on time, mainly because ADs haven’t been told anything different.
But not everyone is assuming that an on-time college football season is a foregone conclusion. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Wednesday that, “Unless players are essentially in a bubble -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”
That’s a long way from the optimism coming from college administrators as athletes (but not other students) make their way back to campus -- even as 21 states are showing rising numbers of daily positive cases, even, in some of them, with less testing.
Facui’s comments were directed more at professional football leagues, which are able to more closely restrict the activities of their players. Colleges, which operate in different ways across different states, are another matter entirely.
Already, the NCAA has reduced the number of maximum number of Division II football games in the coming season from 11 to 10, and cut the basketball regular season from 26 games to 22, among reductions in every sport. In NAIA, football teams may not begin play until after Sept. 12, which already has forced the cancellation of four games involving NCAA teams.
Fauci’s isn’t the only voice from the medical field casting doubt on a 2020 season. The New York Times, in a survey of 511 epidemiologists last week, had 327 of those (64 percent) say they would not attend a sporting event, concert or play in the coming 12 months.
But those are the most educated people on the subject (and what percentage of epidemiologists are really serious sports fans?) Still, it leads to the question of how comfortable fans will be in football stadiums this fall, if they are even allowed.
Vivian Towe of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, told the Times, “These are some of the highest-risk activities and probably attract more risk-embracing people. The addition of alcohol or drugs makes these activities too risky for me to consider anytime soon.”
Regardless of what fans do, schools and conferences will need to find a way forward. At Louisville, they’re already considering ways to play involving fewer fans. They’re fortunate to have the kind of ticket technology that would allow them to distance tickets sold, but what adjustments would have to be made in-stadium is something they continue to study. Tyra is watching what NFL stadiums do, drawing on information from ACC teams that play in NFL stadiums, like Pittsburgh and Miami.
There are companies in the U.S. right now looking to sell technologies that would be able to scan stadium crowds to find those with fevers.
And regardless of what happens, fans will have to sign waivers. Even something as simple as restrooms for suiteholders is a potential headache for some programs.
Still, the games have to happen before schools begin to worry about how to manage fans.
And while most of his colleagues are full speed ahead, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield notes that he has concerns about whether the season will really happen in its entirety.
“Absolutely, there’s concern,” he said. “It's really concerning, the reason being that nobody really knows anything. Everybody's got a little bit of information, enough to be dangerous probably, but nobody truly knows anything. So we have policies and procedures that everybody has recommended, and we're trying to do most all those and do our part, but every college has to do their part.”
He pointed out that some programs in the ACC have returned to campus while others have not. And his doubts may be well founded. On Wednesday, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune said a high-ranking college athletics official said that the prospect of football in the fall is “50-50 at best, and the concept of large crowds coming to games is ridiculous.”
“Depending on which state you're in, it's all kind of different, right?" Satterfield said. "The universities can be different. Just look in the ACC. We're back. Clemson's back. There are some schools that are back. But there's also five or six schools that are not back right now. So it's all sort of different and crazy. Absolutely it's concerning, are we going to be able to play all our games?"
Even as the NCAA and its programs move forward with preparations, there is no definitive answer.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.