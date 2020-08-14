LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bellarmine’s Division I debut as a member of the ASUN Conference officially has been delayed.
The league announced this morning that it would cancel its fall sports seasons, and consider making those up in the spring, though it made no guarantees. Bellarmine field hockey, which was to compete as a Division I independent this season before joining the Mid-American Conference next season, also will sit out the fall, following the decision of the MAC to postpone fall sports.
The move puts Bellarmine men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and cross-country on the sidelines, though athletes may continue to practice in those sports.
"Obviously this is a huge disappointment,” ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said. “Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn't mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren't putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way.”
The ASUN’s winter sports – men’s and women’s basketball and indoor track & field, are not affected by Friday’s decision. Bellarmine plans to go ahead with an announcement of its first Division I men’s basketball schedule next week.
“We will make every effort to provide a quality competitive experience for our fall student-athletes during the spring semester,” Gumbart said. “We're not in the position today to guarantee it will happen, but we can promise to make every effort to get there. We owe that to our student-athletes, our athletic departments and our institutions. Lastly, I'll share that I'm very proud of the way the entire ASUN family participated in the discussions over the past few months, including our students, athletic staff, administrators and presidents.”
