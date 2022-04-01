CRAWFORD | At Louisville, the Walz Way has led to another Final Four and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Way back in 2013, a coach approached University of Louisville women's basketball Jeff Walz with a question. Walz was making a surprise trip to the Final Four with a team that had just pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history. And the coach wanted to know how he got his players into the kind of shape required to play the way they played.
Walz simply replied that he told the players they were too heavy.
Now, those are the kinds of things that push the bounds of propriety. But as Walz enters his fourth Final Four as head coach at Louisville, his basic operating principle is the same: If you care, then you can coach.
"Reality sucks, and I’m a big, big fan of it," he said. "Because if you’re going to go hide, you’re never going to go get any better."
Walz said he runs a reality-based program at Louisville. And nothing was more real than this: Those words he spoke came moments after dropping a 16-point lead at the end of the game to lose in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Walz went on to say that the fault for the loss was his, that he subbed too soon thinking about the coming games instead of the one he was coaching and that it was a lesson learned for him.
How many coaches this far into their careers — with his coaching resume — are acknowledging mistakes and the need to learn lessons for themselves?
Reality-based teaching isn't just something for players at Louisville. It's for their coach, too. But the foundation of all that reality is love for players, even if sometimes they drive him crazy and vice-versa. Especially vice-versa.
Emily Engstler has tangled with Walz this season as he's tried to cool down her on-court temper a bit. She snapped at him coming off the court at one game, after he had said something to her, and social media noticed.
"There are times where you've got to try to motivate a kid and challenge them and you're going to say some things to them that are probably going to get under their skin," Walz said. "And they're going to say things back. I'm not one, you know, if I'm going to challenge you and get after you and really going to push some buttons, I'm not expecting you to just sit there and say, 'Yes, sir.' So if you say something back, I'm not worried about it. I don't. The reason we've been successful here is because I have what I like to call short-term memory. And I don't hold a grudge. ... I never have. I think it’s childish. Now, we'll sit down and talk about it later and discuss things and figure out how we make sure it doesn't happen again. But Emily is a special player. And I've talked to her and told her I'm trying to save her from herself. Officials have group texts like everybody else and you get a reputation. But basketball-wise, she's pretty remarkable. She had six steals our last game and probably forced eight jump balls."
Contrast that little exchange with what Engstler said earlier this week, when asked about Walz after the Cardinals' victory over Michigan to reach the Final Four. Engstler transferred to Louisville from Syracuse, where the coach was alleged to have been verbally abusive to his players.
"He's meant the world to me, personally," Engstler said of Walz. "I think it's been a difficult three years for me, and he was just somebody who took me under his arms and didn't really care who I was or where I was coming from on a mental level, and I really appreciate him."
At that point, everyone who has seen the video knows, Engstler began to tear up and her voice began to break. And Walz, from the end of the podium, walked over to hug her and say something to her.
"He's a good person. I love you too, man," she said. "He's a good person and he's a good person on the court. He's just really fun to play for. He lets you be yourself and he protects you and you can trust him, and that's hard in this industry. So I'm grateful for him, and I'm going to do whatever I can to get him a national championship."
Moments later, Hailey Van Lith teared up talking about what he has done for her.
"I think, for me, he works on the person you are off the court," she said. "I'm a stubborn one, and he's had to teach me to enjoy life outside of basketball."
At this, she teared up, and Walz reached over to hug her.
"He cares about you off the court, and it's not just a business," Van Lith said. "I think it's pretty obvious the emotion that we play with and the emotion that he coaches with, that we would run through a wall. Every girl on this team would run through a wall for him. And so I think that's what makes us dangerous in this Final Four."
Walz may or may not walk away with a national championship. But hearing words like those from your players is even more meaningful.
"It meant a lot to me what took place after that game," Walz said. "The wins are awesome. It's great to win. But for them to say what they said and show the raw emotion that they showed, yeah, it was probably more rewarding than winning that game on Monday night."
Listen to Walz on the sidelines during games and you're likely to hear anything. "I can't coach stupid," is a frequent one.
At the same time, he'll stand a cheer a missed shot, if the execution on offense was good.
"If players know you care about them off the court and if you know what their dreams are and you're trying to help them reach their dreams, you can challenge them. You can challenge them. And I challenge them," Walz said. "But they know as soon as practice is over, it's over. We don't carry stuff with us. I think that's why we've been able to have the success that we've had. And it's not only with our basketball results, what we do on the court, but I think it's with what our players are able to do in our community and then what they do after they're finished."
Beneath it all, the guy can coach basketball. There's a reason Louisville players voice so much confidence about their game plans – including their plan for South Carolina tonight at 7 in the first national semifinal. It's because they've seen those plans work.
There are games — not as many as there used to be — where Louisville had a 10-point edge on coaching alone. And while that's certainly not the case at this level, having experienced that gives Louisville players confidence.
"We have a thing where we don't want you to beat us doing what you want to do," Walz said. "If we're going to lose, let's lose because we missed shots. You can live with that. But let's not lose because we didn't execute a game plan or take things away that we needed to take away."
On the national stage, Walz can put on a show with the best of them. Asked about the transfer portal on Thursday, he said, "I always like to say, the grass is greener on the other side because it's fertilized with a bunch of bull . . . "
He's trying to work on the cuss words on the podium.
Recently, Walz agreed to a 7-year contract that will keep him at Louisville likely until the end of his coaching career. He could've left for more money than he would up accepting from Louisville. But at Louisville, he got a clause that if he's ready to step down after five years he can move into a fundraising and support role at the university.
Walz doesn't live extravagantly. He cuts his own grass. Rick Pitino used to pass his house off the golf course at Hurstbourne and see Walz mowing the grass and tell him to hire someone to do that for him, already. That's not the Walz way.
Courier-Journal columnist Tim Sullivan Tweeted that he was at baggage claim in Minneapolis for the Final Four and saw Walz there with his son who had flown in for the event from South Carolina. Walz wound up driving Sullivan to his hotel. That's just the kind of guy he is, and it's why Louisville fans are so dedicated to him (notwithstanding the email he gets when his teams lose).
Walz might or might not win a national championship this weekend. Only 20 percent of the country picked Louisville to beat South Carolina in its matchup tonight. Louisville will have to make shots, in addition to the great defense it usually plays, and it is facing perhaps its greatest rebounding test of the season.
But Walz has navigated this kind of situation before. Actually, the Louisville team that ended Baylor's 32-game winning streak in 2013 was a far bigger underdog than the top-seeded squad that will take the court tonight.
"At least let's roll the balls out and let's see what happens," Walz said. "... I'd give us a fighting shot at it."
Regardless, Walz has built a winner in Louisville, on the foundation of a program that had never been to a Sweet Sixteen when he arrived. He was a young, confident, sarcastic and talented head coach in those days.
These days, he's been softened by fatherhood and time and learning on the job. He's not soft, mind you, but he allows himself to be a bit more accessible, a bit more vulnerable.
"Coach Walz is a unique character," Engstler said. "He's funny. He can be tough on you but also sensitive and emotional. And I think you need that in a men's coach. You don't want to say it but we are women. I like that he's emotionally available and at the same time he's tough and witty. He's someone you can speak to off the court. He's someone you can speak to on the court. And even when you don't agree, at the end of the day, he's never going to hold a grudge, which is a very hard thing to do. So I love playing for him. I think most of us do. And I think he's going to get us to a championship game."
