LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is not going to be a popular take. Sometimes you know that when you write things, but it's a view that needs to at least be considered before being widely ridiculed.
Louisville needs to give Hailey Van Lith a break. In the wake of her transfer to LSU, there are some hard feelings in the fan base, and I understand those. I have 100% understanding. I get it. She hasn't helped with some of her comments.
She left here seeking the proverbial greener pastures, and that's going to hurt, because there's no getting around the rejection aspect of it, so I'm not asking people not to have hard feelings.
I'm asking them to consider getting over them. I know they can. How do I know they can?
Bobby Petrino tried to leave Louisville many times, including for LSU. Eventually, he did leave for the NFL. When Louisville hired him back, fans were chanting his name.
Van Lith came to Louisville, played and worked hard for three years, graduated, then made a personal and professional decision to leave. She had no problems with the coaches. She thanked Walz on many occasions for "having her back," for working to help her become a more balanced person.
She benefitted from her time in Louisville. In a 50-minute interview Van Lith did recently with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, she said of Louisville, "I think on both sides, there's love and appreciation for the time that we had together because I don't regret it. I don't regret going to Louisville. It made me — I'm a much better player and a much better person because of my experience there. But you know, like I said, I've given myself the grace and the opportunity to find something better."
Here's one thing we should all accept – everyone has a right to pursue happiness. It's right there in the Declaration of Independence, for goodness' sake. It may not be in the National Letter of Intent, but it's in the Declaration.
So no matter the reason – happiness, unhappiness, basketball reasons, personal reasons, family reasons, financial reasons, color of uniforms, whatever it is -- a ballplayer has a right to chase what he or she wants, just like the rest of us do when it comes to education or employment or profession. It's freedom, baby.
More from Van Lith's interview, on her departure.
"It was a really emotional, really hard decision," she told Rooks. "You know, my best friends in my whole life I made at Louisville. I went to a Final Four. And I shared that with those coaches and those teammates and some of the highs in my life there, but also the deepest lows in my life have been there. And I think that I was at the point where I felt like I had learned what I needed to learn from that situation in that environment. And I was giving myself grace to leave that and find something better for myself."
There are basketball reasons why she might be better off at a place like LSU. At Louisville, she was going to be focus No. 1 of opposing teams. At Louisville, she was going to be Batman. At LSU, she'll have a chance to be Robin. That's not a knock. It's probably a shrewd calculation.
At LSU, opponents can't make her their No. 1 focus. They have to worry about Angel Reece and others. Van Lith, likely, will have to play point guard in the WNBA. At LSU, she may get that opportunity to facilitate with more talent around her. It's a better approximation of what a WNBA roster might be like.
Whether fans in Louisville who watched her for 3 years think that's a transition she can make, it's a transition she should get the chance to make if she wants it.
She got plenty of opportunity to score at Louisville. She was No. 6 in the nation in field goal attempts. She was not a deadly perimeter shooter. The numbers are what they are. Her scoring numbers this coming season will likely not be what they were at Louisville.
But her marketing opportunities will be expanded.
And this is the part of the story that bothers me. Not because all things are equal in the world of business. But because at LSU, she'll be celebrated nationally. At Louisville, the same player, doing the same things, for some reason isn't part of the same national hype machine. I'm not sure why that is. For instance, I can't see the SEC Network breaking down Van Lith's game as critically as the ACC Network sometimes did (if they break it down at all amid the football and men's basketball talk).
Louisville has been a consistent player on the national scene for years, but it isn't the kind of media darling that other programs are. I'm not sure why that is. Its coach, Jeff Walz, is quotable and insightful. He's good copy. Louisville has had great players. It has produced successful WNBA players.
It has respect nationally. But it isn't quite celebrated nationally like some other programs. Maybe I'm wrong, but that's been my observation. It's not a reflection on Louisville or what the program has accomplished. For as inclusive a place as women's basketball is marketed to be, it isn't all that inclusive when it comes to programs trying to crack that upper echelon.
Listen to this statement from Van Lith to Rooks: "I know in my heart that I made the right decision for me and my family and for women's basketball in general."
The right decision for women's basketball in general?
Why would she say that?
Is it playing for a female coach? Maybe. That's a fair argument, I suppose, if you want to make it. A male coach seems all right for UConn, so I don't know. On its face, why would having a successful senior season at LSU be better for the women's game than a successful senior season at Louisville, unless you perceive it better for some kind of pre-conceived narrative or the women's basketball hype machine in general?
One more statement of Van Lith's that raised eyebrows here.
"You know, it came down to my ability to be happy, and I had to put myself first," she said. "I felt like I had done my part and I had sacrificed myself and given my all to that program. And I was very grateful for the experiences I had there. But at the end of the day, I just I wasn't enjoying everyday life. And you know, it's not necessarily all Louisville's fault, but it's also not all my fault, too. So, I think it was a situation there where I chose that I deserve happiness. I deserve an opportunity to love life."
I don't know what she felt like she sacrificed by playing at Louisville. She had international opportunities. She had a pretty high profile. She got to a Final Four (thank you, too, due to Emily Engstler, Olivia Cochran and Kiana Smith, among others). She got to shoot and score. She became a better defender. You can become an elite defender at Louisville. Plenty of players have proven it.
I'm not sure what she sacrificed. Maybe she wanted the ball in her hands more.
Bottom line, there is plenty we don't know. Also bottom line – it doesn't matter.
Whatever her reasons for leaving, neither Louisville, nor its fans, should take it too personally. She was a great player and contributor — on and off the court — for three years here. I would hope, one day, she'll be honored for all those accomplishments. She ought to be.
I'm not saying people need to become LSU fans. I don't expect them to cheer for her this coming season.
I am saying that this is what college sports have become. And for a player to put in three years of the kind Van Lith had at Louisville — and to graduate, on top of it — may not look too bad in the future.
She was a good person and player while she was here. She's a good person and player now that she's gone.
Whatever she's chasing, she shouldn't be made into some kind of villain for trying to find it.
