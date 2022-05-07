LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby morning dawned cool and breezy in the barns on the backside of historic Churchill Downs. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, fresh off a victory in the Kentucky Oaks the day before, showed up a bit early, just after 4 a.m., and was on horseback smiling and accepting congratulations well before the sun came up.
For Lukas, the Derby itself will be a scouting mission, having scratched his colt Ethereal Road just before the deadline on Monday, and pondering whether to send his Oaks winner, Secret Oath, on to the Preakness.
Across the track, trainer Eric Reed and his colt, Rich Strike, were the beneficiaries of that decision.
"I'd already called the owners and told them it looked like we weren't getting in," Reed said. "And then I got the call about the scratch, and it was like we had won the Super Bowl."
Such are the emotions of horse racing, as Reed knows all too well, having lost 20 horses in a tragic barn fire in 2016.
All around the backside, the track was waking up to a Kentucky Derby day without Bob Baffert. It's not that unusual. He had been missing the race more and more before his renaissance with American Pharoah in 2015. The circumstances of this absence, however, are unusual. Baffert was suspended for 90 days by the state racing commission, a decision he delayed by frequent challenges, until it ran through the current Triple Crown season.
And he's been suspended for 2 years by Churchill Downs, a decision he is challenging in court, and with what promises to be a series of negative social media ads, the first of which dropped Derby morning, criticizing Churchill for its decision, for its handling of Calder Race Course and Arlington Park, and in general going more negative in a war of words that will not help either side, or the sport itself.
Meanwhile, at Barn No. 37, two of Baffert's horses, Messier and Taiba, spent a quiet morning with their new trainer, Tim Yakteen, who sat in a stall reading the morning news on his iPad, and quietly handling what has been a whirlwind. He has been accommodating and graceful in a tough situation.
"I like the way both colts are coming into it," he said. "But I guess we'll see what kind of job we've done this afternoon."
Steve Asmussen is a Hall of Famer who woke up with the Kentucky Derby favorite, in Epicenter, after early on-track betting at Churchill Downs on Oaks day. That isn't a surprise. Epicenter has been the betting favorite in Las Vegas for some time.
Asmussen is the current holder of the tag "best trainer not to win a Derby," having gone 0-for-23 in the race. That list contains a lot of colts who went off at high odds, and a couple, Curlin and Gun Runner, who missed good opportunities to win the Derby but blossomed later.
In Epicenter, he has a colt who he feels like is faster at an earlier stage than either of those two. And while trainers will often write off the pressure of winning the Derby, Asmussen said he's thinking about it quite a bit in his private moments.
"In all of them -- awake and asleep," he said. "I've thought about it. You know, I grew up in a racing family. I believe my first participation (in the Derby) was when my brother rode Celebrity King as part of the mutual field in the late 70s. Obviously, it's something that I've pursued my whole life. We've been extremely fortunate to have success in the game but big the glaring, empty spot is the Kentucky Derby. Over 23 times. Walked over a couple of times thinking we have the best horses, were disappointed, glared over with a little jealousy at the winner's circle enclosure. Obviously, we've not given up on that pursuit and couldn't be happier with the chances that we have."
Todd Pletcher used to be that guy. Now he has won the Derby twice, with Super Saver, and again with Always Dreaming. He has three in this year's race, including Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal. He drew the No. 1 post, which is a concern, but he won the Wood out of the No. 1 spot. He also has Charge It, something of a buzz horse this past week, and Pioneer of Medina, who is something of a wild card.
"I've been happy with the way all three have come into it," he said. "All three had two good breezes over the track. I thought Charge It, in particular, both of his breezes were outstanding. It wasn't an ideal post for Mo Donegal with the No. 1, but he does have some experience there. He was able to win the Wood Memorial out of the No. 1 post, as well as the Remsen. So if we were going to draw the No. 1 post, he was the one to do it."
Chad Brown had the morning line favorite with Zandon, and he's every bit as confident as Asmussen.
"He has looked good, you've seen it," Brown said. "Would I say I expect him to win? That would be a little too confident. The most I would say is that I expect him to run well."
Just know early in the week when someone brought a rose by the barn, he mentioned that this weekend, he might be getting a bunch more.
Dale Romans has no dog in the fight, nor a horse in the race. But nobody has watched the Derby horses train more closely. And he did have the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg visiting his barn this morning.
"I'll tell you what, this is a good group. Every one out there has been doing well. There hasn't been one throw-out," Romans said. "My favorite from watching them has been Crown Pride, the horse from Japan. He's been training so well. The Japanese horses used to be throw-outs on the international scene. But last year they won all over the world, and they've got some good things going on. I think he's going to make them look good. . . . He's already beaten a 16-horse field and he's gone further than anybody else in the field at a mile and 3/16. But this is a good group top-to-bottom. You could go 12 deep and not be surprised. Let's go with Messier, Crown Pride and Epicenter. Box those three horses with two favorites and a longshot, you might get paid."
A call goes up on the loudspeaker for any Kentucky Derby horses who want to train, the track is open. None go out, though everyone waits to see if Crown Pride will trot into view. Maybe they'll breeze him 5 furlongs for old time's sake. But they don't.
Among those who just walked the shed row and spent time in the stalls were three trained by Louisville's Brad Cox – Cyberknife, Zozos and Tawny Port.
"Right now, the horses just walked in the barn for 30 minutes and they rest and relax, we keep it as quiet as we can and count the hours," Cox said.
Cox has won a Derby, but he has never been to the winner's circle. He won last year's Derby in February of this year, when Medina Spirit was disqualified for a banned substance found in his race-day blood sample.
"I've definitely thought about it," Cox said. "But I don't think you ever know how you're going to react until it really happens. That's what we're all in it for, the thrill of victory. Maybe we can experience that today. I'm looking forward to it. I think we have a couple of good shots, for sure."
Kenny McPeek has thought about it too. He has Tiz the Bomb, a talented horse with questions about success on the dirt. And Smile Happy, who was beaten as the favorite in the Blue Grass Stakes but has looked good in training.
"It's his third race off the layoff and we think it's going to be his best race," McPeek said. "He's been running competitive to the favorites. He's got to find some improvement, but if he takes to the race track – and he's 1-for-1 here, he won the Kentucky Jockey Club last fall – so it's a bit of a home game for us, which we're excited about. And we like our two jockeys, Brian Hernandez and Corey Lanerie ride for me pretty regularly. So hopefully we can keep it at home."
Lukas, asked to handicap the race, says he likes Steve Asmussen's Epicenter, but that he has a hunch a closer might jump up to win the race this year.
From an outsider's perspective, Buttigieg said it the one thing he didn't expect to encounter on race day was the calm. His mother grew up in Scottsburg, Ind., and rew uipHe should know, the hearts are beating like crazy on the inside.
"It's such a special thing to see. It was a family tradition, my mom grew up in southern Indiana (Scottsburg) and I grew up having Derby parties and always watching the Derby in South Bend. But I'd never experienced it for myself," he said. "It's a surprising sense of calm that goes into preparing for the races. It's just an exciting atmosphere."
Once we're down to the politicians, the barn trip is probably over. It's time to get ready for the race. Bet wisely, celebrate safely. Today, Kentucky returns back to the Derby in full force. From the backside to the front, we're grateful.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.