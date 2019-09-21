TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WDRB) – As far as yardsticks go, the University of Louisville football team has come an awfully long way in terms of tenacity and perseverance. It still has some ground to cover in execution, as Saturday’s 35-24 loss at Florida State demonstrated.
Florida State, as has become its habit at home, shot out of the gate and grabbed a 21-0 first quarter lead. Louisville then kept the Seminoles scoreless for two quarters, and the Cards came back, before a fourth-quarter interception ended a promising drive, and Florida State drove for the go-ahead touchdown.
Some quick impressions at the final horn:
1). GOT THE JOB DONE: FSU’s offense was too much for Louisville. The Seminoles put more than 500 yards on the board, and running back Cam Akers, the nation’s No. 3 rusher, carried for 112 yards and three touchdowns. And Florida State did it despite losing starting running back James Blackman and going most of the second half with a backup, Alex Hornibrook, who was outstanding in relief.
2). DIDN’T GET THE JOB DONE: While U of L got good play in the field goal kicking game and executed a fake punt in the first half that might’ve changed the game, special teams had their struggles, particularly on a kickoff return that wasn’t executed and resulted in the Cards starting a drive at the one-yard line. Louisville also lost its chance to win the game when it ran into Florida State’s kicker on a field goal attempt with 2:25 left. Instead of being down 31-24 and getting the ball with more than 2 minutes left, Florida State got a first down, and two plays later Akers scored a touchdown and the game was over.
3). TURNING POINT: Louisville had gotten next-to-nothing going in the first half offensively, when on a 4th and 8 from midfield, Satterfield called a fake punt, with a direct snap to linebacker Tabarius Peterson. He carried for nine yards, and the Cards got a breath of life. They went on to complete a 16-play drive and trailed just 21-7 at the half, with something to build on.
4). SURPRISE, SURPRISE: Louisville wasn’t known for erasing big deficits last season, especially on the road, but after trailing 21-0, the Cardinals roared back to take a 28-21 lead before faltering late. Just as surprising -- Florida State found some fourth-quarter offense, scoring twice after Louisville took the lead.
5). PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Akers wasn’t spectacular, but he was solid and delivered three red-zone touchdowns. And Louisville’s Dez Fitzpatrick had his best day of the season with six catches (in six targets) for 124 yards and a touchdown.
6). STAT OF THE DAY: Louisville was held to only 125 passing yards.
7). WHAT WE LEARNED: Louisville has heart, but if it becomes one dimensional, it is in trouble. The passing game has to pick up, whether behind Cunningham or Puma Pass or Evan Conley. Running room will only become harder to find until that happens.
8). WHAT’S NEXT: Louisville will have a week off before playing host to Boston College on Oct. 5.
