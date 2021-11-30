LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Watching a game with his 15-year-old daughter Hailee during his university-mandated 6-game suspension, Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack said she wasn't necessarily exposed to new vocabulary so much as a bit more of it than normal from her dad.
That won't be a problem moving forward. Mack's suspension ended Sunday, when he spent four hours being brought up to speed by his assistant coaches. The Louisville coach was back in the saddle after the Cardinals completed their Baha Mar Bahamas Tournament championship win over Maryland on Saturday, and he'll be back on the sideline when the 5-1 Cardinals visit Michigan State on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Mack spoke about his suspension experience for the first time Monday night in an interview with Paul Rogers on his weekly radio show, describing his nearly 3 weeks with no contact with the team as "strange and surreal." The university suspended him for failure to comply with elements of university policy in the process of not renewing the contract of assistant coach Dino Gaudio, who later pled guilty of attempting to extort Mack and the university.
"It's just very odd, you know, to coach your team every single day, know the personality of your players, know what we're running, and then just sit there and be completely helpless," Mack told Rogers. "And to watch it sort of transpire on television is a very unique experience and one that I don't want to do again."
Mack praised the work of assistant Mike Pegues, who took the lead role in his absence, as well as his other assistants.
"Mike did a great job," Mack told Rogers. "He's been a longtime assistant for me both here and Xavier, and I had full confidence and knowing that, you know, Mike, he knows what he's doing. There's always that experience factor. But it's like when you get a job or try to get a job out of college, nobody will hire you because don't have any experience. And it's chicken and the egg. So, for Mike to have the opportunity to have his own voice and have the team and not me there over his shoulder . . . was great for his development. Not that I want to lose him, but it'll show athletic directors around the country, that he's more than capable of being a head coach. I know he was despondent over losing the game against Furman, but I love the response that the team had."
Pegues went 5-1 in Mack's absence, but it wasn't all smooth sailing. The Cardinals appeared to struggle to find their footing at home, winning games in less convincing fashion than they were expected to, and losing to Furman 80-72 in overtime in their second game at home. They also were a bit listless in a too-close-for-comfort 73-67 win over Detroit Mercy.
Offensively, the Cards haven't shot the ball well (29.8% from 3-point range on the season and 42.5% overall). But after a long, frank film session last Monday and a players' only meeting after arriving in the Bahamas, they picked up their defensive intensity and commitment to rebounding.
Mack said his four-hour session with assistants on Sunday wasn't always full of fun stories, but that "I got what I needed," from the coaches.
"We have personalities on the team, and they're a little headstrong from time to time," Mack said. "That's not a bad thing. But it's a challenging thing when you're a coach at times. And so it was interesting to see sort of the, or hear of some of the instances in practice that I wouldn't have liked had I been there. But you know, knowing Mike, he is very confident in who he is as a person and coach and teacher, that he wasn't going to back down. And I think it eventually brought out the best in our guys. But I think there were some tough moments and just hearing those were sort of hard for me. But I didn't want to come back over the top, you know, today with the team, because Mike's already dealt with it. And so we move forward and try to get better from the performance that we had in the Bahamas."
Mack's return to the team on Monday began with a 15-minute individual meeting with each Louisville player, and more meetings with coaches.
"You know, a little rusty, but that's me. The practice went great," he told Rogers. "Our guys gave really good effort. We talked a lot about what led up to us winning on Thursday and on Saturday, . . . and to a man our players and our staff talked about tough film sessions, players-only meetings, tough drills and practice, tough coaching. That led to our performance on Thursday and Saturday. So, I said why would that change on Monday? We're not going to play on Wednesday how we did in the Bahamas, or very well, especially in a more hostile environment against a better team, if we don't have the type of preparation that we did leading up to the Bahamas. And again, it's one thing for a player to acknowledge that, but it's another thing for them to jump in two feet and practice that way. But I liked our response and we're going to have an even shorter but more spirited practice (Tuesday) as we get on the plane with hopes of going to East Lansing and winning the game."
Mack said the team holding a players-only meeting "shows they care," and he praised the play of Malik Williams in the Bahamas. The team found a defensive identity, now he and the coaches will work to address some offensive issues he noticed, shot selection and the like.
Mack is scheduled to meet with the media at 11:30 on Tuesday in advance of his team's practice and departure for East Lansing. Michigan State comes into the game at 5-2, and earned a pair of quality wins over Loyola Chicago and Connecticut in the Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas before a 75-58 loss to Baylor in its last game.
